The Spaniard had an impressive four-season stint in La Liga with Malaga and Villarreal before joining West Ham for £24 million in 2019.

After falling down the pecking order in David Moyes' squad, he was deemed as surplus to requirements and will now return to his native Spain to join Real Betis.

West Ham United have reached a verbal agreement with Spanish club Real Betis over the permanent deal of Pablo Fornals, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed, with his transfer fee totaling £8.5 million.

After arriving on the back of an impressive four-season stint with Malaga and Villarreal, the east Londoners thought they had landed themselves a bargain when parting ways with £24 million for his services.

Across four-and-a-half seasons at the capital club, the Spaniard has made just north of 200 appearances and has chalked up 23 goals and 19 assists in that time frame – but he will now explore a different career move back to his native Spain.

“Pablo Fornals to Real Betis, here we go! Verbal agreement reached now with West Ham. Understand deal has been agreed for €6m fixed fee plus €4m add-ons. Betis, ready to complete documents and then deal will be signed.”

Fornals slipped down West Ham pecking order

Fornals, capped by Spain on six occasions, had fallen down the pecking order in David Moyes’ squad after the Scottish boss bolstered his squad in the summer with the arrivals of Mohammed Kudus, James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez all dampening his chance of gaining sufficient game time.

