Highlights West Ham eyeing Kieran Trippier as potential right-back addition to bolster squad for upcoming Premier League season.

Struggles to secure Wan-Bissaka or Walker-Peters lead to interest in Trippier, with potential move still being explored.

Tammy Abraham targeted as potential attacking option, with West Ham submitting a £26 million offer for the Roma forward.

West Ham United, in their attempts to snare a right-back before the summer transfer window closes for business, have identified Newcastle United and England star Kieran Trippier as a potential acquisition, per The Telegraph.

The Premier League campaign starts next week and Julen Lopetegui and Co already have the likes of Maximilian Kilman, Niclas Fullkrug and Crysencio Summerville on board in east London.

Lopetegui’s revamped squad looks primed to challenge for European football next season as the 2022/23 Europa Conference League winners look to impress outside their domestic league. However, an area that still needs to be reinforced is at right-back.

West Ham Identify Trippier as Potential Option

Wan-Bissaka deal still to be thrashed out

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Kyle Walker-Peters of Manchester United and Southampton, respectively, have been previously earmarked – especially the former – as West Ham’s primary options in the summer market.

The capital club have been able to strike a deal for either thus far – hence their interest in Trippier, 33. According to a report from The Telegraph, West Ham are currently exploring whether a move for the veteran defednder is feasible.

Although Trippier, a 54-cap England international, has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in recent memory, whether he is actually available, particularly from clubs in England’s top flight, remains a question.

Trippier, Coufal, Wan-Bissaka - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Trippier Coufal Wan-Bissaka Minutes 2,240 3,140 1,782 Goals 1 0 0 Assists 10 7 2 Pass success rate (%) 79.7 73 82.9 Tackles per game 2 1.8 1.9 Interceptions per game 0.9 1.2 1.9 Overall rating 7.07 6.58 6.75

Formerly of Tottenham Hotspur, Trippier’s move from Atletico Madrid in January 2022 somewhat transformed the Magpies’ back line, registering four goals and 21 assists in 92 games.

Last term alone, the right-back – who skippered Eddie Howe’s side on 15 different occasions in the Premier League – racked up 39 appearances across all competitions, including all six outings in the Champions League.

At the time of writing, the ex-Manchester City youth prospect’s deal expires in the summer of 2025, leaving his current employers in an unfavourable position at the negotiation table. In January, when he has six months left, he would be able to speak to clubs about signing a pre-contract.

Vladimiar Coufal was present on the right for all but a couple of Premier League outings for West Ham in 2023/24 but, under the Lopetegui-led regime, his game time may not be as regular next term.

West Ham Submit £26m Offer for Tammy Abraham

Striker prefers to remain in Serie A

Despite securing the aforementioned Fullkrug, 31, for an undisclosed fee earlier this window, the east Londoners are still keen to add another face to their attacking constellation – namely, Roma’s Tammy Abraham or Jhon Duran of Aston Villa.

According to Calcio Mercato, West Ham have lodged a £26 million-worth bid for former Chelsea centre forward Abraham, who is deemed surplus to requirements by Roma boss Daniele De Rossi, largely thanks to the addition of Artem Dovbyk.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 89 Premier League games - for Chelsea, Swansea and Aston Villa - Abraham recorded 26 goals and five assists.

Marking an end to his three-season stint at the Stadio Olimpico, the one-time Champions League winner is expected to leave this summer, though he prefers a move that would see him remain in Italy’s top flight.

AC Milan, according to the report, remain frontrunners in the race for his signature, though it remains to be seen where he’ll end up. Elsewhere, Colombian Duran is still on their radar, despite the lack of noise surrounding his name.

