West Ham United's search for a striker in the summer transfer will be one of their main pursuits as the Irons look to hit the ground running in their new era without David Moyes - but whilst long-term target Youssef En-Nesyri on the cards yet again for a move to the London Stadium, Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that it is now or never in terms of landing the Moroccan star - especially with Julen Lopetegui having worked with him before at Sevilla.

Moyes' five-year stint will come to a close at the end of the season, with the Scot leaving as a hero having dragged the Hammers to four consecutive European journeys, two top-seven finishes and of course the UEFA Europa Conference League title last season where they beat Fiorentina 2-1 in Prague to win their first major trophy in over 40 years.

Moyes has endured a poor second half of the season at the helm in east London, leaving Hammers chiefs opting to end his spell at the club with a fifth-consecutive European journey looking to be a step too far. But with Lopetegui joining and having success with En-Nesyri in the past, Jones believes that it's now or never if the club are to make a move for his services.

Youssef En-Nesyri: West Ham Transfer Latest

En-Nesyri has been linked to the Hammers for a number of years

En-Nesyri has been a top name amongst major clubs in Europe thanks to his success in Andalusia, and with 13 goals in La Liga this season, he is back to his best at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. The target man has been touted with exits away in the past, including West Ham, but with Sevilla struggling in the league, he could be on the move.

West Ham only boast Michail Antonio and Danny Ings in their striking ranks, and with an attacking midfield trio of Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen to contend with, an elite striker would be hugely beneficial to their chances of trying to make the top seven or beyond that, a Champions League place.

Jones: En-Nesyri "Makes More Sense Now Than Ever"

The striker could finally be on his way to London

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that with Sevilla open to the idea of selling their talisman and Lopetegui having worked with him before, En-Nesyri would be the ideal target for the Hamers - but any move could depend on sporting director Tim Steidten. He said:

"En-Nesyri has been linked with West Ham for years, quite literally, so if it does not finally happen this summer we can forget it as it probably makes more sense now than it ever has. Sevilla are opening up to the idea of selling him and Lopetegui has worked with him before and he would fit well with how the team is likely to set up going forward. "He is still on their list but it’ll depend on how Steidten sees the deal opening up as to whether this actually can happen this time.”

West Ham's Need For a Striker is Massive

The Irons' striking options aren't brilliant

When looking at the strikers at clubs surrounding West Ham, it's clear that it's an area they need to enhance in.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Youssef En-Nesyri has scored 66 La Liga goals in 226 games for Sevilla, Leganes and Malaga

Newcastle and Aston Villa could be considered similar-level clubs in previous years, but their stars in Alexander Isak and Ollie Watkins are incredible players who lead the line for their respective clubs - and West Ham simply don't have that level of quality in their striking ranks.

En-Nesyri would be an upgrade on what they have but more investment is needed in their front line if they are to battle and break the 'Big Six' mould.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-05-24.