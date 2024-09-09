West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek oversaw one of the worst games of his career as he and his Czech Republic teammates fell to a crushing 4-1 defeat in Georgia in the UEFA Nations League Group B1 clash in Tbilisi - and reports have suggested that the former Slavia Prague star asked manager Ivan Hasek to wait outside the dressing room as he dressed his teammates down.

Goals from Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Watford man Giorgi Chakvetadze, Lyon forward Georges Mikautadze and Levante midfielder Giorgi Kochorashvili saw the Czech side down 4-0 just after an hour, and although a Lukas Kalvach consolation saw them score, it was an embarrassing defeat that leaves them rooted to the bottom in their Nations League group - but the Irons midfielder intervened by asking manager Hasek to wait whilst he had a chat with the beleaguered stars.

Soucek Tells Czech Boss to 'Wait Outside' of Dressing Room

The captain had words to say to teammates without his manager being present

The report from Sportweb states that after the game - which he described the game as the worst of his national career - Soucek told national coach Hasek and his assistant to wait outside whilst he chatted to his teammates, and it appears that the midfielder gave his teammates a dressing down in the dressing room.

Tomas Soucek's Premier League statistics - West Ham squad ranking, 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 37 =1st Goals 7 =3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.9 1st Shots Per Game 1.2 =5th Interceptions Per Game 1 =5th Match rating 6.88 6th

Soucek alluded to such after the game, adding that there was a speech following the 4-1 drubbing - though he refused to go into detail over what happened. The West Ham midfielder said:

"A big but short speech took place. We still have a lot to say, because we cannot play for the Czech national team like this. "Other boys also had something to say to the team. Say your opinion on how to play for the national team. Mistakes can be made, but the second thing is responsibility and doing your best, which is an obligation. "We often behaved like pupils and the opponent counter-attacked. That's why we had something to say and will definitely say more. But I still believe that this team has the strength to advance to the World Cup. But we can't play like this, then we don't even deserve to be in Group B of the Nations League. It wouldn't work that way!"

His words were further backed by new Girona signing Ladislav Krejci, who is also one of the more influential players in the Czech dressing room; and he stated that what happened behind closed doors would stay that way - though he admitted that there had to be a 'different approach' from the national team in the future. He added:

"I certainly won't tell you, that's between us, what happened there. We have to approach it completely differently and solve it ourselves."

West Ham Will be Happy With Soucek Influence

His leadership will only suit West Ham well over the season

Soucek has 73 caps for the Czech national team, which is almost double that of any current player in the side - with the second-most being West Ham teammate Vladimir Coufal on 46.

That alone puts him firmly in the seat as one of the most important players in the national setup and, as a result, he'll be at the forefront of their praise when the going gets good, and the forefront of their criticism when performances aren't good enough.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tomas Soucek has featured in 211 games for West Ham, scoring 33 goals.

He's not in the ambassadorial group at the London Stadium with Jarrod Bowen acting as captain and Aaron Cresswell as vice-captain in the east of the capital, but standing up and facing the music after a shock loss will only be seen as a good thing in terms of failing to let standards slip when the chips are down.

