Highlights West Ham United's recent success in the Europa Conference League has brought a wave of momentum to the club, with Jarrod Bowen's late winner securing their first trophy since 1999.

David Moyes has experienced his first European trophy in his career as a manager, marking a major turnaround in the club's fortunes since he took over.

West Ham's top earners, including Lucas Paqueta, Danny Ings, and Emerson Palmieri, have struggled to justify their earnings, while players like Kurt Zouma and Edson Alvarez have proven to be consistent and good value for money.

Coming off the back of their Europa Conference League success, West Ham United find themselves riding a wave of momentum. Jarrod Bowen's late winner secured the club's first trophy since they won the Intertoto Cup in 1999, with the forward making himself a cult hero in the process.

It also marked the first European trophy in David Moyes' career and the second major triumph in general, if you include the Community Shield in 2014. This signifies a major turnaround in fortunes from when the Scotsman first took over, with the club battling relegation.

The transformation is remarkable, and as such, the playing squad has changed dramatically in that time. Some big money has been spent on the players, and here we will rank the top 10 earners for The Irons based on Spotrac's data, which includes a former Champions League winner.

We will rank the players in five different categories, ranging from a waste of money to underpaid.

West Ham's top 10 earners

Brazillian midfielder Lucas Paqueta is top of the tree when it comes to the highest earners at The Hammers. Pocketing a hefty £150,000-per-week, he is a considerable amount ahead of the rest of his teammates.

West Ham have been investing heavily on their playing squad as they return to the Europa League this season. As a result, new signings James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus have jumped straight into the top ten.

West Ham's top 10 earners Player Weekly Wage Yearly Earnings Lucas Paqueta £150,000 £7.8m Danny Ings £125,000 £6.5m Kurt Zouma £125,000 £6.5m Alphonse Areola £120,000 £6.2m James Ward-Prowse £115,000 £5.9m Edson Alvarez £100,000 £5.2m Emerson Palmieri £95,000 £4.9m Mohammed Kudus £90,000 £4.6m Michail Antonio £85,000 £4.4m Thilo Kehrer £80,000 £4.1m All figures correct according to Spotrac

Waste of money: Thilo Kehrer

When the German defender signed from Paris Saint-Germain, the West Ham faithful were excited to have a Champions League finalist on their hands. Yet, since he joined, West Ham have a losing record in the Premier League when he is in the team. Numerous errors, one of which led directly to a conceded goal, have left fans scratching their heads.

In 29 league games prior to this weekend, Kehrer had been a part of just five clean sheets, resulting in a clean sheet percentage of just 17%. With wages of £80k-per-week, it is no wonder why West Ham feel frustrated with the finances of this deal.

Overpaid: Danny Ings, Emerson Palmeri

The duo in this section comprises three of the top five earners at the club, with the goalkeeper and striker earning north of £100k-per-week. While all three have shown at different stages of their careers that they possess quality, they have yet to make an impact in east London that warrants the wages they earn.

In the case of Danny Ings, he has proven his ability to score in the top flight. With 70 Premier League goals to his name at the time of writing, and his best season seeing him score 22, his signing seemed like a smart piece of business for the side. However, he hasn't found the net with the same regularity, and he has made more substitute appearances than starts.

Emerson may have completed the European clean sweep, winning every single UEFA tournament available to him, but he only managed a Sofascore rating of 6.68 in his first league campaign with the club. That placed him 16th out of the 23 men who featured for the club last season.

What they deserve: Kurt Zouma, Edson Alvarez, Mohammed Kudus

If you were to ask fans what they want when a new signing is made, one of the things they would likely request is consistency. Kurt Zouma has been the epitome of that word since he joined the East London club for almost £30m.

In his first two full seasons at the club, he averaged 1.4 and 1.2 interceptions per game, which put him in the top five for the club both times. He made 5.5 and 4.7 clearances, more than anyone else. Additionally, he's won an average of 2.7 aerial battles per game during his entire tenure.

Wih stats like these, it may seem harsh not to give a more positive reflection on the Frenchman. But steep wages of £120k-per-week suggest that consistency at this level is the minimum requirement. Nonetheless, this appears to be a smart piece of business by The Hammers.

Meanwhile, the club's two new arrivals from Ajax have a long way to go before they can truly show whether they are good value for money. However, the signs do look promising for the pair. Alvarez has been ever present and has showed off his versatility in his short time at the London Stadium. His teammate managed to score on his European debut for the club in a 3-1 win over FK TSC Backa Topola.

That leaves Areola who is admitted on big money for someone who has ultimately been a back-up goalkeeper for the majority of his Irons career. However, Areola tended net throughout the successful Europa Conference League campaign last season and now appears to have estalished himself as Moyes' first choice. Bearing in mind his pedigree, his overall value to the Hammers is now beginning to match up with his earnings.

Value for money: Lucas Paqueta, James Ward-Prowse

Having been at the club for only one full season, Brazilian Paqueta made enough of an impression to have treble winners Manchester City interested in his services.

The midfielder is the highest-paid player at the club, earning £150k-per-week. Despite the financial investment, Paqueta's SofaScore rating of 6.95 in the league last season was second only to Declan Rice. His average of 1.2 dribbles per game was second only to Benrahma, and he led the team in tackles per game with 2.5. He quickly adapted to English football and continues to be a significant asset for the football club.

Alongside Paqueta in the heart of the midfield, is summer addition James Ward-Prowse. The set piece specialist has won over admirers with his extraordinary free kick ability, akin to that of the great David Beckham. Now taking the number seven at his new club, it is unlikely the comparisons between the pair will change at all.

Although it has been deemed too soon to say whether the likes of Kudus and Alvarez are value for money, the Englishman's history in the Premier League at Southampton leads us to believe that West Ham have pulled off a reasonably low risk deal.

Not only that, but Ward-Prowse has arguably already made the biggest impact of all his teammates this season. With five goal contributions in his opening six games for the club, he is reaffirming to many why he should be considered as part of Gareth Southgate's plans heading into the 2024 Euros.

Seriously underpaid: Michail Antonio

When you look at some of the players earning more than him and what they have given back to the club in comparison, it makes you realise just how undervalued Michail Antonio is.

As versatile as they come, Antonio has played just about everywhere in his 280 appearances for the club, ranging from right back to centre forward.

Now ranking as the club's highest Premier League goalscorer, Antonio has cemented his legacy at West Ham, and his £85k-per-week wages in comparison to some of his other teammates may sell the Jamaican international short for what he has achieved at the London Stadium.

He has already earned cult hero status at the club and will likely go down as a modern day great, having been there through thick in thin during some of West Ham's most trying and most successful spells over the last decade.