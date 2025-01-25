West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur target Brian Brobbey has flown to London ahead of a potential move to the Premier League, according to Ben Jacobs.

The Ajax striker, 22, is very keen to join a club in the English top flight and is hoping to push a move through before the window closes.

Both Spurs and the Hammers are actively pursuing a new centre-forward after injuries have left them short in that department.

London calling Brobbey

A Premier League switch appears imminent

Bar a short and unsuccessful stint in Germany with RB Leipzig, Brobbey has spent the entirety of his career at Ajax. However, the Dutchman is now keen to move on from his boyhood club once again, with a dream move to the Premier League in his sights, according to Jacobs.

West Ham appear to be in pole position in the race for Brobbey, however, with Jacobs revealing that the player has agreed terms with the Hammers, while Spurs are still considering their options.

The two London clubs have both suffered injuries in the centre-forward department - adding an urgency to both clubs' search for a new striker this month.

The Hammers had previously pursued Aston Villa's Jhon Duran, but saw a £57m bid rejected and have decided to turn their attentions elsewhere, with RB Leipzig striker Andre Silva another alternative being pursued.

Spurs, meanwhile, have been linked with a plethora of striking options, including Lille's Jonathan David and Brighton and Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson, though their efforts to land Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain were thwarted by Juventus.

Brobbey was prolific in the Eredivisie last season, recording an impressive total of 18 goals and 10 assists in 30 appearances in the division. The 22-year-old has seen his playing time limited this term, though, often coming off the bench and playing just 741 league minutes, from which he has scored once and provided four assists.

Brian Brobbey Eredivisie Stats Season Appearances Goals Assists 2024/25 17* 1 4 2023/24 30 18 10 2022/23 32 13 3

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25/01/2025.

