West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur are aiming to add firepower to their squad ahead of the transfer window slamming shut - and a report by CaughtOffside has suggested that they could move to bring Roma star Tammy Abraham to the club after a three-year hiatus from the Premier League.

Abraham grew up in Chelsea's academy, and after a series of successful loan spells, made his way into the Blues' lineup back in 2019-20 - scoring 18 goals in 47 games under Frank Lampard before playing a bit-part role the following season as the Blues won the Champions League. That proved to be his last game for an English club, with Roma taking him on and Chelsea signing Romelu Lukaku - but his last two years in the Italian capital haven't gone to plan and as a result he could be on his way back to the Premier League - with West Ham amongst others taking an interest.

West Ham In Four-Team Race to Sign Abraham

The striker could be on his way back to England this summer

The report states that Everton have interest in signing a new striker this summer, with sources suggesting that interest has been registered in a bid to potentially sign Abraham and Juventus star Arkadiusz Milik.

Roma have reportedly set a price tag of €27-30m (£22.75-£25m) to land the former Chelsea star, who is thought to be open to a move back to the Premier League after failing to properly make the grade in Serie A following his move three years ago.

Tammy Abraham's Serie A statistics - Roma squad ranking, 2022/23 season Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 38 1st Goals 8 2nd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.1 =2nd Shots Per Game 1.6 4th Match rating 6.75 7th

However, given that he is open to a move to the Premier League, that has also seen West Ham, Tottenham and Aston Villa take interest in his services and he remains an option for the trio, who are all exploring striker options ahead of the new campaign.

Abraham could prefer any of the trio - especially Villa and Tottenham - for European football; though West Ham and Everton would likely offer him first-team football and that could see him choose the Hammers ahead of any option.

West Ham Need a New Striker

Michail Antonio is in the final stages of his West Ham career

Michail Antonio has been a superb stalwart for West Ham throughout his nine-year spell at the London Stadium, but he will be 35 at the end of the season and having only scored 11 Premier League goals across the past two seasons, the club do need a replacement to come in and bolster their ranks ahead of a star-studded midfield.

Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez and Lucas Paqueta - with his potential gambling ban aside - are all multi-million pound stars and the Irons would massively benefit from having a top striker to tuck all of their created chances away.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Abraham has 3 England goals in 11 caps.

Abraham does have Premier League pedigree, having undergone a season in the top-flight when he was just 20 at Swansea City - and though he only scored five goals in that time, his first full season at Chelsea was exceptional with 15 goals in 34 games for the Blues.

Given the service, Abraham can score goals - 23 goals for Bristol City back in 2016-17 and 25 for Villa in 2018-19 saw him become a star in the Championship; whilst 17 Serie A strikes in his first season for Roma saw him earn England caps and become labelled as 'outstanding'.

Whether the Irons move for him over Nicolas Fullkrug, who has been linked on Tuesday, or Jhon Duran remains to be seen, but they would be gaining an experienced Premier League option if they do.

