Highlights West Ham United have set their sights on signing Lyon centre-back Jake O'Brien.

The Hammers have set their sights on offering the Irishman a quickfire return to the Premier League after leaving Crystal Palace last year.

New head coach Julen Lopetegui is scouring the market for defensive reinforcements due to fears of being left short of options.

West Ham United are interested in signing Jake O’Brien after the Lyon star has worked his way onto the Hammers’ list of centre-back targets this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Republic of Ireland international has no shortage of suitors from the Premier League this transfer window after impressing in France last season.

West Ham are in the market for defensive options after already completing the signings of Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham following the expiry of his Sheffield United contract.

Hammers Facing Competition for O'Brien

Everton and Nottingham Forest also among suitors

According to The Athletic, O’Brien is being tracked by several English clubs, including Everton and Nottingham Forest, who reportedly discussed the defender in their negotiations with Lyon over Moussa Niakhate and Orel Mangala, who both departed to the Ligue 1 outfit.

The 23-year-old, who was praised for his ‘exceptional aerial prowess’, could return to England after just 12 months in France, having joined his current employers from Crystal Palace last summer.

O’Brien impressed interim Lyon manager Pierre Sage during the 2023/24 campaign as he became a solid starter in his first season at the club, helping Les Gones finish sixth as they overcame an underwhelming start.

Last week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that O’Brien had been added to West Ham’s list as an alternative option to Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Max Kilman, who remains a ‘strong target’ for Julen Lopetegui’s side.

O’Brien, who joined Lyon in a £1m deal during the 2023 summer window, could be seen as a much cheaper option than Kilman this summer as Wolves have set their asking price at around £45m.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jake O'Brien made four blocks during Lyon's 2-1 win at Metz in February, which was his highest tally in a single Ligue 1 outing throughout the 2023/24 campaign

Lopetegui Facing Defensive Uncertainty

Head coach at risk of being left with limited options

New West Ham head coach Lopetegui is in for a busy start at the London Stadium this summer as the Hammers are keen to rebuild their squad after finishing ninth under predecessor David Moyes last season.

Following veteran centre-back Angelo Ogbonna’s departure after his contract expired, and Nayef Aguerd’s uncertain future in east London, the Hammers could be left short of options in defence as they target multiple reinforcements in the remaining two months of the transfer window.

O’Brien, who emerged as an option for West Ham in recent days, could bring physical dominance and a goal threat to Lopetegui’s side next season.

In 32 appearances for Lyon last season, the powerful 23-year-old scored five goals and registered three assists, helping the Ligue 1 giants to bounce back after a disastrous start to the season, with just one win in the first 14 matches.

Jake O'Brien Lyon Stats (2023-24 Ligue 1) Games 27 Goals 4 Assists 2 Dribblers tackled 70% Successful take-ons 77.8%

Improved Bid for Kilman Expected

Wolves sticking to £45m asking price

West Ham are expected to present an improved offer for Wolves central defender Kilman in the coming days, according to GMS sources.

With doubts lingering over the future of Aguerd and Kurt Zouma, the Hammers are keen to step up their interest in Kilman, who faces interest from several Premier League sides this summer, including Tottenham Hotspur.

Related West Ham Have Offered 'Well Over' £17,000,000 For Mikautadze West Ham are interested in signing Georges Mikautadze, and have made an offer for the player.

The 27-year-old is reportedly ‘highly valued’ by Lopetegui, who is keen to reunite with Kilman after working together at Molineux.

Wolves, who have set an asking price of around £45m for their captain this summer, are reluctant to lower their demands amid interest from additional suitors.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-07-24.