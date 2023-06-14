West Ham United are Champions of the Conference League so this is a nice moment for them to strike some hot deals. Declan Rice will be leaving but this team needs to evolve and there is plenty of excitement around how it will happen.

Where do they want to strengthen?

Midfield of course! But how do you replace Rice? It’s going to take at least two signings, but possibly three. Look out for a first choice new striker as Gianluca Scamacca is likely to be offered a new club in Italy and Michail Antonio and Danny Ings won’t be carrying the weight of next seasons goals on their own.

So much of their scouting has gone into the French and South American regions that it would be a surprise to see no one arrive from those places. The centre of defence will be bolstered too.

Who could they sign?

West Ham are always linked with many names and much of it is true, because they typically go after more than one player per position at one time. In defence the likes of Max Kilman, Harry Maguire and Axel Disasi are on the radar while in midfield they will look to take advantage of Southampton’s relegation by enquiring about James Ward-Prowse. Expect them to enquire about others including Scott McTominay, Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus Cheek (if he doesn’t join AC Milan), Kalvin Phillips and Edson Alvarez (if he doesn’t join Borussia Dortmund). Harvey Barnes and James Maddison are both targets from Leicester City.

One dream signing this summer?

Maddison would be an absolute star signing. They are definitely not front-runners for him as Newcastle and Tottenham are expected in a tug-of-war battle for this signing but West Ham, fresh off that recent European success, would love to make the £110,000-a-week man an offer. His creativity and personality would bring a new dimension to the team and his star factor would help recover from the loss of Declan Rice, when he eventually goes.

Biggest challenge this summer?

Making sure David Moyes has all the tools he needs to get off to a good start to the season. A new sporting director is set to come into the club and that has to be a smooth transition which Moyes has a say on. David Sullivan also needs to be on the same page when it comes to recruitment as Moyes must be allowed the chance to push this team forwards on the back of that glorious night in Prague.