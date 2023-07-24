West Ham United are on the verge of making Carlos Borges their first signing of the summer, but Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester City are looking to include a key clause ahead of the move to the London Stadium being rubber-stamped.

Having ended the Hammers' lengthy trophy drought by winning the Europa Conference League last season, boss David Moyes has set his sights on bolstering his squad after selling captain Declan Rice for £105million.

West Ham transfer news - Carlos Borges

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, West Ham are hopeful of sealing Borges' arrival in east London by the end of the week.

The Italian journalist suggests the deal has reached the final stages and a £14million move from Manchester City is on the cards.

It is understood that West Ham reached a verbal agreement with the reigning Premier League champions last week, when they upped the ante in their pursuit of Borges.

The Hammers appear to have beaten Nottingham Forest to the signing of the 19-year-old after Steve Cooper's side also showed interest.

Borges, who has entered the final 12 months of his £3,400-per-week contract at the Etihad Stadium, has been in formidable form for Manchester City's under-21 side.

The winger has found the back of the net 26 times in 38 appearances, providing a further 13 assists along the way, but he has not been handed a senior debut by Pep Guardiola.

In total, Borges has racked up 97 goal contributions in just 79 appearances for Manchester City's under-21, under-19 and under-18 outfits.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Borges?

Sheth understands that West Ham have successfully negotiated a fee with Manchester City, meaning Borges' switch to the London Stadium has moved a step closer.

But the Sky Sports reporter is aware that the Citizens are looking to include a clause in the deal which would allow them to potentially seal the Portugal under-19 international's return to the Etihad Stadium further down the line.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "With regard to Carlos Borges, we understand that one is agreed in principle now for around £14million.

"Manchester City will do what they always do when they sell players. They always do it on their terms, so there will be some kind of sell-on, matching or a buyback clause. All of that will be involved in whatever contract Borges signs for West Ham United."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for West Ham?

According to 90min, West Ham have been frustrated in their efforts to land Joao Palhinha as Fulham have rejected a £50million bid.

The report suggests the Hammers have identified the defensive midfielder, who made more tackles in the Premier League than any other player last season, as the ideal replacement for Rice.

Fulham also snubbed an opening offer worth £45million from West Ham as they look to hold onto Palhinha heading into the upcoming campaign.

It remains to be seen whether Moyes will return for the former Sporting man after he suffered a shoulder injury during the Cottagers' clash with Brentford as they step up their preparations for the 2023/24 term.

Meanwhile, West Ham are confident of landing Ajax talisman Edson Alvarez for as little as £35million. Talks are ongoing with the Mexican.