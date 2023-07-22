West Ham United are looking to pull off the 'dream' signing of Leon Goretzka, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT how advanced negotiations are between the London Stadium outfit and Bayern Munich.

The Hammers have plenty of money to spend after sanctioning Declan Rice's £105million exit to Arsenal, resulting in boss David Moyes looking to dip into the transfer market.

West Ham transfer news - Leon Goretzka

According to Sky Sports Germany, West Ham have joined the race for Goretzka after he has been put on the market by Bayern chief Thomas Tuchel.

The report suggests the reigning Bundesliga champions are open to cashing in on the central midfielder, who has racked up 69 goal contributions in 179 appearances for his current employers, if a £44million bid is launched.

It may be difficult for West Ham to convince Goretzka to head to east London as, despite additional interest from Manchester United, it has become clear that he wants to remain on Bayern's books and his representatives are unwilling to open negotiations with suitors.

But the Germany international may be left with little choice but to move onto pastures new if he wants to compete at Euro 2024 as Tuchel, who was appointed as the Bavarian giants' boss in March, is happy to offload him.

Liverpool could offer Goretzka an alternative route into the Premier League as he has been added to Jurgen Klopp's list of targets amid recent outgoings.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at the Allianz Arena, lifting silverware on 12 occasions, and Bayern are in a strong negotiating position.

That is because Goretzka still has three years remaining on his contract, which allows him to pocket £231,000-per-week.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Goretzka?

Jacobs believes Goretzka has been identified as a dream target for West Ham as Moyes looks to fill the void left by Rice.

But, despite the Hammers' admiration for the former Schalke man, the respected journalist understands that discussions over a move are not at an advanced stage.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Goretzka, for West Ham, is kind of a dream. There's no denying that they like the player. But, at this point, there's nothing more advanced than that."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for West Ham?

According to The Guardian, West Ham are stepping up their interest in James Ward-Prowse and are attempting to reach an agreement with Southampton by offering to send Flynn Downes in the opposite direction.

The report suggests Saints' captain, who scored 11 goals in a campaign which ended in relegation to the Championship, is keen to seal a move to the London Stadium.

Downes only joined West Ham in a £12million switch from Swansea City last year, but he failed to nail down a regular spot in Moyes' preferred XI.

Heading to St Mary's would allow the central midfielder to be reunited with new Southampton manager Russell Martin, who he made 39 appearances under during their time together in Wales.

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ward-Prowse would be 'absolutely perfect' for West Ham.