Highlights Aaron Cresswell is expected to be reaching the end of his West Ham United career after falling down the pecking order under David Moyes.

The east Londoners rejected a £2.5million bid from a Premier League rival during the summer transfer window.

Cresswell was interested in a move and even refused to train before returning to West Ham's matchday squad last month.

West Ham United star Aaron Cresswell has reached 'the beginning of the end' of his London Stadium career but is still likely to be handed more game time than a high-profile teammate, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although Hammers boss David Moyes freshened up his Europa Conference League-winning squad during the summer window, Cresswell did not follow the £105million Declan Rice through the exit door ahead of last week's deadline.

West Ham latest news - Aaron Cresswell

According to Football Insider, West Ham were willing to offload Cresswell to Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers for £4million before the summer window slammed shut.

The report suggests the Hammers rejected an opening bid worth £2.5million for the three-cap England international, who has made 331 appearances in claret and blue, and the West Midlands outfit opted against luring him to Molineux by meeting his current employers' demands.

It is understood that Cresswell was keen to seal a switch to Wolves after seeing Emerson Palmieri overtake him as Moyes' first-choice option on the left-hand side of West Ham's backline.

Sunday Mirror journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 33-year-old was so desperate to force a move out of the London Stadium that he refused to train.

Although Nottingham Forest were also among Cresswell's suitors ahead of the deadline, a transfer to the City Ground did not come to fruition.

While the left-back has returned to the matchday squad for West Ham's last three fixtures, he is still waiting to make his first appearance of the campaign.

Aaron Cresswell's season-by-season record at West Ham United Season Appearances Goals Assists 2014/15 42 2 4 2015/16 47 2 4 2016/17 29 0 2 2017/18 39 1 7 2018/19 22 0 2 2019/20 33 3 0 2020/21 39 0 8 2021/22 42 2 7 2022/23 38 0 3 2023/24 0 0 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

What has Dean Jones said about Cresswell?

Jones believes Cresswell is coming towards the end of his West Ham career, particularly having entered the final 12 months of his £50,000-per-week contract.

But the respected journalist is still expecting the former Ipswich Town man to be handed more opportunities than Maxwel Cornet, who has remained on the periphery since his arrival in east London last year.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I'm not sure about Cornet. I don't know how he is going to fit in. I think it might be difficult to find a way of reintegrating him. Cresswell is obviously part of the furniture at West Ham. He's been there for a long time. There's a lot of respect for him at the club, and at some stage they're going to need him. He'll come in and be fine, I'm sure. We know that this is the beginning of the end for Cresswell, so we'll have to wait and see what the long-term future holds. But I'm more hopeful for Cresswell than I am Cornet in terms of getting minutes across the season."

Have West Ham had any other high-profile cases of players going on strike?

West Ham were thrown into chaos when, according to MailOnline, Dimitri Payet refused to train with his teammates as he attempted to force through a move in January 2017.

The report suggests the Frenchman, who joined the Hammers in a £10million deal from Marseille 18 months earlier, went on strike and told then-boss Slaven Bilic he was desperate to move onto pastures new.

Unlike Cresswell, Payet got his way as he sealed a £25million return to Marseille, which led to West Ham co-owner David Sullivan accusing him of a lack of respect.

But the east Londoners forced the winger to pay back a month's salary, which totalled £500,000, before allowing him to head back to the familiar surroundings of the Stade Velodrome.

Payet, who joined Brazilian side Vasco da Gama last month, scored 15 goals and provided a further 23 assists for his teammates over the course of 60 appearances in a West Ham shirt.

Could Cresswell and Cornet leave in January?

Cornet looked like he could be heading through the exit door during the final stages of the summer transfer window as, according to the Telegraph, Everton were keen to strike a loan deal which would have seen him move to Goodison Park for the remainder of the season.

Although the Ivory Coast international has remained in east London for the time being, a mid-season move cannot be ruled out as Mohammed Kudus' £38million arrival from Ajax has sent him further down the pecking order.

The winger's move to the London Stadium has come despite Cornet already struggling to secure regular game time, with him only being handed one substitute appearance since the new campaign got underway.

January will also be West Ham's final opportunity to secure a fee for Cresswell, unless they tie him down to a new contract, and a departure may be on the cards thanks to Emerson making the left-back position his own.