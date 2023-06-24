West Ham United should up the ante in their pursuit of James Ward-Prowse as the Southampton star would be 'absolutely perfect' at the London Stadium, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Fresh from securing Europa Conference League glory, ending the Hammers' lengthy trophy drought, boss David Moyes is eager to acquire reinforcements.

West Ham transfer news - James Ward-Prowse

According to Football Insider, West Ham and London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race for Ward-Prowse's signature.

The report suggests both clubs are pushing hardest to sign the England international, who is expected to leave Southampton after suffering relegation to the Championship.

It seems that West Ham are preparing to head to the negotiating table as transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that he is expecting a bid to be lodged.

But the Hammers are facing further competition from Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have shown an interest.

Southampton have slapped a £50million price tag on Ward-Prowse, which has resulted in Liverpool playing the waiting game as they are only willing to part with half that amount.

What has Paul Brown said about Ward-Prowse?

Brown is keen to see Ward-Prowse head to West Ham as he would fit seamlessly into Moyes' style of play in east London.

The respected journalist believes the Hammers should move quickly to ensure they are at the front of the queue for the central midfielder.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I certainly think that, of all the people they're looking at this summer, Ward-Prowse is the one that I would really love to see at West Ham.

"I think he'd be absolutely perfect for them and it makes a lot of sense to bring him in. The sooner they can get that done, the better."

Would Ward-Prowse be a good signing for West Ham?

FBref data highlights that Ward-Prowse averaged more goals and assists, per 90 minutes, than Declan Rice last season.

Although the 28-year-old would not be a direct replacement for the West Ham captain, who was the subject of a £80million bid from Arsenal last week, it shows that he could have a greater impact in the final third of the pitch.

Despite Southampton's relegation from the Premier League, Ward-Prowse still led by example as he found the back of the net 11 times in all competitions.

Saints' skipper is also a set-piece specialist, with David Beckham being the only man to have scored more free-kicks in Premier League history, and that will have caught Moyes' eye.

WhoScored ranked Ward-Prowse as Southampton's top performer during the 2022/23 campaign and, following his current employers' drop into the second tier, West Ham should pounce.