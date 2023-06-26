West Ham United have been boosted in their pursuit of Amadou Onana as the Everton star 'would be interested' in completing a move to the London Stadium, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

With Arsenal and Manchester City preparing to lodge bids for Hammers captain Declan Rice this week, boss David Moyes is scouring the market for a potential replacement.

West Ham transfer news - Amadou Onana

According to The Sun, Moyes has set his sights on raiding former club Everton by tempting Onana to West Ham.

Although the report suggests the Toffees could demand up to £50million for the central midfielder, the Hammers have enough funds to meet his valuation and put a lucrative contract on the table.

West Ham also looked to land Onana last summer, when they agreed a £33.5million fee with Lille, but he chose to join Everton after failing to agree personal terms with the east Londoners.

Although the Belgium international has worked his way onto Manchester United's shortlist, he is not thought to be among Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag's primary targets.

Respected journalist Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton may have little option but to sell Onana due to their financial issues.

What has Paul Brown said about Onana?

Brown believes Onana would be open to joining West Ham as they look to build on their Europa Conference League glory.

The reporter has doubts over whether the likes of Arsenal or Chelsea will come into the race for the 21-year-old's signature, despite both sides previously holding an interest, potentially opening the door for the Hammers to reach an agreement with Everton.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I do think he would be interested in West Ham, especially as they are in Europe again and just managed to win a trophy.

"He is young enough to know that he's got time on his hands, and I don't genuinely think that a top tier Champions League club is coming in for him this summer.

"While he showed flashes of what he can do last season, I don't think he is in the kind of ballpark that a team like Chelsea or Arsenal are going to really want to push for.

"I know he has been linked to both of them at various times, but I can't see that happening now. West Ham would be a really interesting place for him."

Would Onana be an ideal replacement for Rice?

Onana averaged more tackles per 90 minutes than Rice last season, according to FBref, emphasising that he could make West Ham more difficult for opponents to break down.

Although the 2022/23 campaign was his first in English football, the £100,000-per-week man wasted no time settling into his new surroundings at Everton.

Onana quickly established himself as one of the first names on the team-sheet, making 35 appearances, and has become a Goodison Park favourite.

Liverpool Echo journalist Connor O'Neill singled the combative midfielder out for praise when Sean Dyche's Toffees overcame Arsenal in February, claiming he put in an 'outstanding' performance.

WhoScored data shows only four teammates averaged more interceptions in the Premier League last term, highlighting that Onana would be a good signing for West Ham if Rice heads through the exit door.