A West Ham United star is eager to pen a contract extension after returning from a long-term injury, it has been claimed.

West Ham United will not make a decision on Angelo Ogbonna's future until they are aware of where they will be plying their trade next season despite the Italian admitting 'he would like to stay', journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GiveMeSport.

The Hammers boosted their Premier League survival bid with a 4-0 thumping of Nottingham Forest last weekend, but David Moyes' side remain in danger of dropping into the Championship.

West Ham transfer news - Angelo Ogbonna

According to the Evening Standard, Ogbonna is keen to commit his future to West Ham by signing a contract extension.

The report suggests the Hammers' longest-serving player has not set his sights on moving onto pastures new despite discussions over fresh terms not taking place at this stage.

Ogbonna entered the final six months of his £70,000-per-week deal at the turn of the year, meaning he is already able to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club.

The central defender's time in east London was extended when West Ham triggered a one-year clause written into his terms after he suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury last term.

Ogbonna has been on the Hammers' books since completing a £10million switch from Serie A giants Juventus in July 2015.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Ogbonna?

O'Rourke understands that Ogbonna is eager to sign on the dotted line and remain at West Ham beyond the expiry of his current contract.

But the journalist believes the Hammers will hold off agreeing fresh terms with the 34-year-old until they are aware of whether they will be competing in the Premier League again next season.

O'Rourke told GiveMeSport: "Obviously, Ogbonna has come out and admitted that he would like to stay at West Ham, so there's a willingness from the player to stay there.

"I'm sure any decision will come down to what league West Ham are in next season. They won't be making any decisions on players' futures until they know they're either in the Premier League or dropped down to the Championship."

Should West Ham hand Ogbonna a new contract?

Heading into the weekend, Sofascore data showed Ogbonna had averaged 3.4 clearances per appearance and won 71 per cent of his ground duels since the Premier League campaign got underway.

Moyes recently admitted the Italy international 'deserves a lot of credit' for coming back from a serious injury, which left him on the treatment table for the best part of a year, and he is starting to return to his best form.

Ahead of a trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, WhoScored statistics highlighted that Ogbonna had won 1.6 aerial battles, on average, per top flight outing and that further emphasises that he has made his presence felt since returning to the fray.

The former Torino centre-half has been a wonderful servant to West Ham, making more than 220 appearances since leaving his homeland.

Craig Dawson's January exit to Wolverhampton Wanderers, for a £3.3million fee, has increased Ogbonna's importance to the capital club and he should be rewarded with fresh terms.

