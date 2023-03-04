West Ham United could allow two big-names to move onto pastures new in the coming months, it has been claimed.

West Ham: £87m duo now 'unlikely to have long-term future' at London Stadium

West Ham United duo Gianluca Scamacca and Lucas Paqueta are not expected to have 'long-term' futures at the London Stadium, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers are attempting to claw their way out of a relegation dogfight before boss David Moyes will be given an opportunity to sanction incomings and outgoings during the summer transfer window.

West Ham transfer news - Gianluca Scamacca and Lucas Paqueta

According to Italian media outlet Calciomercato, Scamacca will evaluate his West Ham future after securing a new agent.

The report suggests the striker could look to seal a return to Serie A, having joined the Hammers in a deal worth close to £36million from Sassuolo last year, but his departure will only be sanctioned if a bid worth upwards of £40million is tabled.

Scamacca is seeking new representatives after World Soccer Agency cut ties earlier this week, claiming the decision was down to a lack of trust.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Newcastle United and Arsenal are willing to pay close to £62million for Paqueta after identifying the Brazil international as a summer target.

Like Scamacca, the 25-year-old headed to the capital in 2022 as he completed a club-record switch worth £51million from French giants Lyon.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Scamacca and Paqueta?

Taylor has doubts over whether Scamacca and Paqueta have long-term futures with West Ham despite joining the club less than 12 months ago.

The journalist feels Moyes would benefit from targeting hungry stars already in the Premier League instead of looking overseas for glamorous names in the future.

When asked whether he thinks Scamacca has a long-term future in east London, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "No, to be honest, and I said this when they made the signing. It was high risk and high reward. I feel like this kind of signing never works out for West Ham.

"It's even the same with Lucas Paqueta, in my view. I don't envisage him being there long-term. West Ham are better off signing these kinds of English players with something to prove."

Should West Ham sell Scamacca or Paqueta in the summer?

West Ham should not entertain selling Paqueta as WhoScored data shows Declan Rice is the only teammate to have been handed a better average match rating for his Premier League performances this season.

Although five goal contributions since linking up with the Hammers is slightly underwhelming, the creative midfielder has already shown elsewhere that he is capable of being a major threat in the final third of the pitch.

Moyes should also be cautious of sanctioning Scamacca's departure as Jarrod Bowen is the only teammate to have found the back of the net more often since the campaign got underway.

The Italy international has been provided with further competition for the lone striker role, following Danny Ings' £15million arrival from Aston Villa in January, and the 24-year-old now needs to prove why West Ham spent big on him.

However, the east Londoners could be left with little option but to offload Scamacca and Paqueta, who earn a combined £240,000-per-week, if they are relegated from the Premier League.

