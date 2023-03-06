West Ham United could offload a star who only made the move to the capital last year, it has been claimed.

West Ham United star Gianluca Scamacca will not be 'short of suitors' and is expected to seal his London Stadium exit in the summer, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Hammers boss David Moyes strengthened his attacking options by completing the £15million acquisition of Danny Ings in January, but he will be handed another opportunity to sanction incomings and outgoings ahead of next season.

West Ham transfer news - Gianluca Scamacca

According to Italian media outlet Pianeta Milan, Scamacca is keen to return to Serie A and West Ham will grant his wish if a bid worth £44million is lodged.

The report suggests AC Milan are long-term admirers of the striker and could offer a route back to his homeland less than 12 months on from a £35.5million switch from Sassuolo.

Respected journalist Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that he has doubts over whether Scamacca has a long-term future at West Ham.

The Italy international is seeking new representatives after World Soccer Agency cut ties with him last week, claiming the decision was taken due to a lack of trust.

It is understood that Scamacca will evaluate his options after securing a new agent, while West Ham are not satisfied with his performances.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Scamacca?

Taylor believes that Scamacca would not have any trouble finding a new club if it is decided that he will leave West Ham in the summer.

The journalist feels the 24-year-old is set to move onto pastures new in the coming months and his current employers have a strong chance of recouping the money they paid last year.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I feel like it would be quite easy for him to potentially leave because I don't think he'll be short of suitors.

"Obviously, PSG were sniffing around and top Italian clubs would definitely take him. I don't think his value would have decreased too much.

"I'm interested to see how it works out. If I had to make a call on that, I'd say that I would expect him to leave."

Read more: Europa Conference League 2022/23: Fixtures, Draw, Dates, Schedule, Final, Teams and Everything We Know So Far

Should West Ham sell Scamacca in the summer?

FBref statistics show that Scamacca has averaged less goals per 90 minutes than January arrival Ings since the campaign got underway, despite unleashing more shots.

While that suggests the Italian's shots-to-goals ratio needs to improve, the £90,000-per-week man has still shown how dangerous he can be in glimpses since linking up with West Ham.

Jarrod Bowen is the only Hammers teammate to have found the back of the net more often than Scamacca since he arrived in the capital.

BBC Sport pundit Steve Sidwell also described the former Genoa frontman as 'surreal' when he scored with an eye-catching chip during a win over Fulham earlier in the season.

Scamacca has been on target 49 times over the course of his senior club career and West Ham should offer him more time do adapt to the rigours of the Premier League despite Moyes leaving him on the bench against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.