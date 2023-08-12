West Ham United star Aaron Cresswell has been looking to 'force through' a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers, but Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT that another Premier League club is now eager to offer a route out of the London Stadium.

The left-back has been on the Hammers' books for nine years, having joined in a £2million switch from Ipswich Town, but his game-time diminished last season and he was overlooked by boss David Moyes for a starting spot in the Europa Conference League final.

West Ham transfer news - Aaron Cresswell

According to Football Insider, Wolves are expected to get a deal over the line for Cresswell during the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

The report suggests the West Midlands outfit are keen to increase their offer for the three-cap England international, who has made 331 appearances for his current employers, despite Gary O'Neil replacing Julen Lopetegui in the hot-seat earlier this week.

Although Cresswell has entered the final 12 months of his £50,000-per-week contract, West Ham still rejected Wolves' opening proposal last month.

It is understood that the Hammers snubbed a £2.5million offer because they are demanding £4million ahead of the September 1 deadline.

Cresswell is keen to swap east London for Molineux after seeing Emerson Palmieri overtake him as Moyes' first-choice option on the left-hand side of West Ham's backline.

Respected reporter Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 33-year-old has been seeking a longer contract and, with a two-year deal being on offer at Wolves, he is eager to embark on a fresh challenge.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Cresswell?

Taylor understands that Cresswell has been refusing to take part in training sessions at Rush Green as he looks to force through a move away from West Ham.

But the reputable journalist is not convinced that Wolves will be the former Tranmere Rovers man's final destination as Nottingham Forest have joined the race for his signature.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't know if it will happen, to be honest, because it looks like Rayan Ait-Nouri is going to stay at Wolves. He was in talks with Nice over a loan move. Wolves actually made a bid for Cresswell worth about £2.5million, but West Ham wanted £5million.

"It is true that he hasn't been training, I've checked that. I don't know if he is back in training now because this was about 10 days ago that he wanted to force through that move, but it's gone very quiet now.

"I've actually seen that Forest might have a look at Cresswell as well, which is interesting. I think they need a little bit of cover and competition at left-back. He's only got one year left on his deal, which was just activated recently."

What's next for West Ham?

It appears that Moyes has already identified Cresswell's potential replacement as, according to MailOnline, West Ham are rivalling newly-promoted Burnley to sign Chelsea's Ian Maatsen on loan.

The report suggests the Dutchman has previously insisted that he wants to stay at Stamford Bridge, having impressed in pre-season, but the Hammers remain hopeful of changing his mind.

In an attempt to fend off suitors ahead of the transfer window slamming shut, Chelsea have opened discussions with Maatsen over a contract renewal.

The left-back has returned to west London after spending last term on loan with Burnley, where he racked up 10 goal contributions in 42 appearances while also winning the Championship title.