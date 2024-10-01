West Ham United could reportedly enter battle with Aston Villa for the signing of Valencia striker Hugo Duro in a bid to bolster their front line after a slow start to the Premier League season under new manager Julen Lopetegui.

The Hammers have taken just five points from their opening six games - including one solitary win against Crystal Palace in August to register a slow start to the campaign - and having failed to win any of their games at home so far this season, pressure is already ramping on Lopetegui with his defensive style of football and lack of dominance in forward areas being highly criticised. Goals are a worry in the capital and that could see them make a move for Duro, who has been in strong form in Spain for Valencia.

West Ham 'To Battle' Aston Villa For Hugo Duro

The Spanish striker is reportedly on West Ham's shortlist

The report from Caught Offside suggests that West Ham are in a battle with Aston Villa to secure the signing of Duro from Valencia, with both clubs being impressed by his talents.

The duo are keen to add him to their squads in the 'near future', with West Ham making a serious move to sign him. Lopetegui is reportedly keen on Duro with the Spaniard seeing his energy and goal-scoring ability as a huge asset for his attack.

Hugo Duro's La Liga statistics - Goals and club, season-by-season Season Club Appearances / Goals 2018/19 Getafe 11 / 0 2019/20 Getafe 12 / 1 2020/21 Real Madrid (loan) 2 / 0 2021/22 Valencia/Getafe 31 / 7 2022/23 Valencia 30 / 1 2023/24 Valencia 37 / 13

Despite their poor start to the season, West Ham could look to further strengthen their squad at the next opportunity - but with Valencia seeking a fee in the range of £22-25million, it remains to be seen if a deal can be done just yet.

Villa, meanwhile, believe that Duro, who has been described as a "complete forward", can bring a dynamism and youth to their attacking ranks, with sources from Caught Offside stating that Unai Emery is confident that his style will adapt to the Premier League, making a positive contribution to their output in front of goal. Duro could form a partnership with Ollie Watkins given that Jhon Duran may not be at the club for the long-term amid his quest for first-team football.

West Ham Need to Tread Carefully With Strikers

The Irons have bought poorly in attacking ranks in recent years

The Hammers signed Niclas Fullkrug in the summer, incidentally turning their noses up at a £40million move for Duran, despite the Colombian causing controversy by displaying the famous 'Irons' signs amid their interest on a live video.

Fullkrug has yet to get going this season thanks to injury, but it is thought that he will get a chance to shine soon, whilst Michail Antonio and Danny Ings have held down the fort for the time being.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hugo Duro made two first-team appearances at Real Madrid on loan in the 2020-21 season.

Duro would represent a solid signing, having shone on loan at the Mestalla back in 2021/22 with seven goals in 30 games, before notching 13 in La Liga last season. But West Ham have notoriously struggled to get their new strikers firing at the London Stadium, even with the likes of Sebastian Haller and Gianluca Scamacca who were highly heralded upon signing.

Duro's 2022-23 season saw him score just one league goal in 30 games, which could be enough to give Ruben Baraja's man a pass when it comes to negotiating a deal to bring him to the English capital.

