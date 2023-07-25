West Ham United are interested in Fulham star Joao Palhinha, but Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT the London Stadium outfit could focus on alternative targets after a key development.

Despite being handed a healthy transfer kitty after Declan Rice completed a £105million move to Arsenal earlier this month, Hammers boss David Moyes has yet to bolster his squad with any fresh faces this summer.

West Ham transfer news - Joao Palhinha

According to 90min, West Ham have been thwarted in their latest attempt to reach an agreement over Palhinha as Fulham rejected a £50million bid.

The report suggests the Hammers are unlikely to increase their offer despite identifying the Portugal international, who joined Fulham in a £20million switch from Sporting last year, as an ideal replacement for Rice.

West Ham also failed with a £45million proposal earlier this month, with Fulham snubbing the offer as they look to hold onto Palhinha heading into the upcoming campaign.

The Cottagers are in a strong negotiating position as the defensive midfielder still has four years remaining on his £50,000-per-week contract.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Fulham are desperate to retain Palhinha's services and will not entertain selling him for less than £60million.

The 28-year-old made 40 appearances during his first season in English football, scoring four goals along the way as his current employers sealed a top-half Premier League finish.

But Palhinha's preparations for the 2023/24 campaign suffered a setback as he sustained a shoulder injury during a clash with Brentford while on Fulham's United States tour.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Palhinha?

Sheth has doubts over whether West Ham will return to Fulham with another bid for Palhinha after he picked up a shoulder problem at the weekend.

The Sky Sports reporter understands that the west Londoners are publicly demanding £80million for their prised asset, but they would be willing to accept a reduced fee.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "There is no question that there is interest in Joao Palhinha, but I wonder if this injury is going to change the dynamic on that one.

"They had a £45million bid rejected last week, and they've had more talks where Fulham aren't really budging on their valuation. Publicly, it's around £80million, but they will probably compromise on that. That's probably a start of a negotiation.

"I think West Ham United, with all of that in mind, are probably thinking, 'are we going to go back in or are we going to focus on other targets?' With this injury, I wonder what impact that will have on what West Ham want to do."

What's next for West Ham?

It appears that Carlos Borges is set to become West Ham's first signing of the summer as, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, they are hopeful of sealing his £14million arrival by the end of the week.

The Italian journalist suggests the Hammers are in the final stages of negotiations with Manchester City, who are looking to insert a buyback clause into the deal.

It is understood that West Ham reached a verbal agreement with the reigning Premier League champions last week, meaning they have moved ahead of Nottingham Forest in the queue for Borges' signature after the City Ground outfit also showed interest.

The winger has found the back of the net 26 times in 38 appearances for Manchester City's under-21 side, providing a further 13 assists along the way, but he has not been handed a senior debut by Pep Guardiola.