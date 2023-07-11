West Ham United may benefit from Denis Zakaria's performances during a loan spell with Chelsea as they look to lure the Juventus star to the London Stadium, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers are continuing to hold discussions with the defensive midfielder as boss David Moyes looks to bolster his squad just a month on from tasting Europa Conference League glory.

West Ham transfer news - Denis Zakaria

According to MailOnline, West Ham have held further talks with Juventus but are still short of reaching an agreement which would see Zakaria seal a quickfire return to the capital.

The report suggests the east Londoners have not been put off making a move for the Switzerland international after an underwhelming stint with Chelsea last season, where he only made 11 appearances, and the Serie A giants are willing to sanction his exit.

Respected journalist Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham will push to sign Zakaria after Fulham's valuation of Joao Palhinha has proven to be a sticking point.

It is understood that the Hammers are exploring a loan move which would include a £16million option to buy the £90,000-per-week man.

With captain Declan Rice on the verge of joining Arsenal for £105million, Moyes is looking to complete the signing of Zakaria this week.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Zakaria?

Sheth understands that West Ham are holding ongoing discussions with Juventus as they look to negotiate a deal which would see Zakaria head back to the Premier League.

The Sky Sports reporter believes the 26-year-old's underwhelming form in a Chelsea shirt could play into the Hammers' hands as they aim to seal the move for a cut-price fee.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "The one that they are continuing talks with is Denis Zakaria. The Juventus midfielder was on loan at Chelsea last season.

"It might have worked in West Ham's favour with regard to the fee because of how he performed at Chelsea last season. That's nothing against Zakaria because he was going into a club which was a bit of a mess, really.

"I don't know how many players you can pick out from the Chelsea squad from last season and say, 'my goodness, they had a fantastic season'.

"Maybe he was just one of those players that got sucked into that kind of malaise that happened at Chelsea last season."

Are West Ham close to making any signings?

According to Spanish sources, West Ham are looking to accelerate a move for Real Betis defender Luiz Felipe in the coming days.

The report suggests negotiations advanced last week, with both clubs and the Italy international keen for the £17million switch to be rubber-stamped.

Felipe, who made 30 appearances for Betis during the 2022/23 campaign, would provide competition for the likes of Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd and Angelo Ogbonna in the heart of West Ham's backline.

But Moyes is not only focusing on deals for Zakaria and Felipe as a move for Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse is expected this week, although the Hammers are only wanting to pay half of his £40million price tag.

West Ham have also registered an interest in Strasbourg frontman Habib Diallo, who is on Brentford and Crystal Palace's radar as well.