West Ham United could lure Corinthians star Yuri Alberto and Sevilla marksman Youssef En-Nesyri to the London Stadium before the transfer window slams shut following a key development, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although the Hammers sealed the £38million acquisition of Mohammed Kudus on Sunday, boss David Moyes remains in the market for further reinforcements ahead of the September 1 deadline.

West Ham transfer news - Yuri Alberto and Youssef En-Nesyri

According to Sky Sports, West Ham technical director Tim Steidten has opened negotiations with Corinthians after setting his sights on making Alberto the east Londoners' latest arrival.

The report suggests positive discussions have been held and the one-cap Brazil international, who has scored 21 goals for his current employers, has indicated that he is open to the move.

It is understood that Alberto and fellow striker En-Nesyri have been identified as targets, with West Ham still in the market for more attackers as the closure of the transfer window draws closer.

The Hammers have remained in talks with Sevilla over a move for the latter, who has been on Moyes' radar for a prolonged period.

West Ham failed with a £27million bid for En-Nesyri in January 2021, along with a fresh approach earlier this year, but they could pounce after he has entered the final two years of his contract at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, where he pockets close to £50,000-per-week.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sevilla may look to cash in on the Moroccan if they cannot persuade him to sign fresh terms.

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisclosed James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £19m Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) £38m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Paul Brown said about Alberto and En-Nesyri?

Brown has refused to rule out the possibility of West Ham landing Alberto and En-Nesyri before Friday's cut-off point.

The respected journalist understands the Hammers are in discussions over Alberto, while En-Nesyri remains an option.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "Both of those two might come in before the window closes.

"Talks are being held about Alberto. We'll see if that one comes to fruition, but the club are obviously quite interested in him.

"En-Nesyri seems to have gone a little bit quiet in the last few days, but I do think he would be a very good option for West Ham as well."

What's next for West Ham?

According to FootballTransfers, Michail Antonio has informed Moyes that he wants to leave West Ham if he is reduced to a bit-part role thanks to attacking reinforcements being drafted in.

The report suggests Fulham, Leeds United and Saudi Pro League big-spenders are keen on the Jamaica international, who has scored two goals in his first three appearances of the new season.

Everton are additional admirers of Antonio, while Wolverhampton Wanderers have reignited their interest after initially considering a move in January.

There is uncertainty over where the frontman's long-term future lies as he entered the final 12 months of his £85,000-per-week contract earlier this summer.

Antonio has found the back of the net 77 times in a West Ham shirt, while he has also contributed a further 43 assists in 279 outings.