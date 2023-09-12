Highlights West Ham United are expected to make a decision on whether to hand Jesse Lingard a contract by the end of this week.

Hammers boss David Moyes has confirmed that the creative midfielder has been training with the east Londoners for the last three weeks.

The likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Galatasaray and Besiktas are also showing an interest in Lingard after he became a free agent during the summer.

West Ham United could make a decision over whether to hand Jesse Lingard a London Stadium contract by the 'end of this week' after a key development, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although Hammers boss David Moyes took advantage of the £105million fee garnered from Declan Rice's move to Arsenal by signing Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Mohammed Kudus during the summer window, he could still tie free agent Lingard down to a deal despite the deadline passing earlier this month.

West Ham transfer news - Jesse Lingard

Speaking to talkSPORT, Moyes has confirmed that Lingard has been training with West Ham for three weeks and bolstered his chances of earning a contract by improving his fitness levels.

The east Londoners' chief admitted he wants to give the creative midfielder every chance of getting back to his best after he was 'probably the difference' in his side getting into Europe when he scored nine goals and provided a further five assists for his teammates during a productive loan spell two years ago.

Lingard's form propelled West Ham into the Europa League, where they reached the semi-finals, before they won the Europa Conference League last term, and he is available as a free agent after his £200,000-per-week Nottingham Forest contract expired this summer.

But the capital club are not the only side mulling over whether to hand the 32-cap England international a Premier League lifeline as Wolverhampton Wanderers have also been showing interest.

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham's delay in putting terms on the table could be a sign that he will not be handed a contract.

That may allow Turkish sides Galatasaray and Besiktas to pounce as they are keeping tabs on his situation ahead of the Super Lig transfer window slamming shut later this week.

But a move to DC United is not on the cards for Lingard as he was seeking a long-term deal when former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney, who is now in charge of the Major League Soccer franchise, attempted to seal a reunion.

Jesse Lingard senior club career statistics Appearances 318 Goals 58 Assists 37 Yellow cards 38 Red cards 1 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

What has Dean Jones said about Lingard?

Having spoken to a contact, Jones understands that a West Ham decision on whether to hand Lingard a contract could be announced within the coming days.

The respected journalist feels the east Londoners are preparing to make the call as continuing to hold off agreeing a deal with the 30-year-old may lead to issues.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"They're making a very full assessment of it. Obviously, they've been getting a close-up look at him in training and also in games behind closed doors. I don't think a decision is very far away and it might even be at the back end of this week. One contact was saying that West Ham might make up their mind on what they do with Lingard. There isn't a rush on it, but the longer it drags on, the more uncertainty it causes and the more of an issue it potentially becomes over why he hasn't signed a contract."

Have West Ham had success with free agents in the past?

Samir Nasri is among the high-profile free agents West Ham have previously signed as, according to The Sun, he was handed an £80,000-per-week contract until the end of the season in December 2018.

It marked the former France international's comeback after serving a 18-month ban for breaking the World Anti-Doping Agency's rules, but his time at the London Stadium did not go to plan.

Nasri was restricted to just 303 minutes of action as injuries caused havoc, resulting in him being unable to rediscover the form which had allowed him to become a two-time Premier League winner while on Manchester City's books.

During Moyes' first spell in the West Ham dugout, he handed Patrice Evra a return to the English top flight in February 2018 by putting a short-term deal on the table.

The left-back, who lifted 14 trophies during his time with Manchester United, was on the market after being sacked by Ligue 1 side Marseille as a result of being banned by UEFA for kung-fu kicking a fan.

But, similarly to Nasri, Evra's game time was restricted to just five appearances as he failed to dislodge Aaron Cresswell as the Hammers' first-choice option on the left-hand side of the backline.

The Frenchman brought the curtain down on a trophy-laden career by announcing his retirement after his West Ham deal expired.