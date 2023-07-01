West Ham United are 'definitely interested' in luring Bristol City star Alex Scott to the London Stadium, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Hammers boss David Moyes' transfer kitty is set to increase significantly as Declan Rice nears a £105million move to Arsenal.

West Ham transfer news - Alex Scott

According to the Evening Standard, West Ham have upped the ante in their pursuit of Scott by opening initial talks with his representatives.

The report suggests Moyes is keen to add more homegrown talent to his squad, meaning the Guernsey-born midfielder fits the bill, but Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has insisted his departure is not a foregone conclusion.

West Ham are facing stiff competition for Scott's signature as Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also looking to offer a route into the Premier League, while he could cost up to £25million.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leicester City and Newcastle United have launched enquiries over the teenager as well.

A move overseas could also be on the cards as Serie A giants Inter Milan are pushing to win the race for Scott.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Scott?

Sheth understands that West Ham are eager to strike a deal which would see Scott head to east London.

The Sky Sports reporter believes the England under-20 international is a cheaper alternative to Fulham defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha and has bags of potential.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "Alex Scott is only 19 years old at Bristol City, and he is a player that West Ham United are definitely interested in.

"He won't cost as much as Palhinha. Scott is more for potential, but he is someone they have been looking at and they are interested in.

"They are doing work behind the scenes for when Declan Rice leaves West Ham."

Would Scott be an exciting signing for West Ham?

Despite still being in the extremely early stages of his career, Scott was rated as Bristol City's fourth-best performer in the Championship last season as WhoScored handed him an average match rating of 6.79.

The youngster has wasted no time in making himself one of the first names on the Robins' team-sheet, having been afforded 44 starts in all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign.

Scott has earned praise from Pep Guardiola, with the Manchester City boss describing him as 'unbelievable', so securing a Premier League move only appears to be a matter of time.

Sofascore data highlights that he averaged 1.8 tackles per Championship outing last term, emphasising that he would add steel to West Ham's midfield.

Scott is also capable of making an impact in the final third of the pitch, having racked up 13 goal contributions for Bristol City, meaning the Hammers should pounce.