West Ham United may have been boosted in their attempts to lure Manchester United star Harry Maguire to the London Stadium due to a major twist, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers have plenty of money to spend after Declan Rice's £105million switch to Arsenal was rubber-stamped at the weekend, resulting in boss David Moyes scouring the market for reinforcements.

West Ham transfer news - Harry Maguire

According to Sky Sports, West Ham are exploring the possibility of signing Maguire on loan or permanently after he was stripped of the captaincy at Manchester United.

The report suggests the England international is assessing his options after losing the armband, but his £200,000-per-week wages could be an issue if the Hammers succeed in agreeing a deal with his current employers.

Maguire was also handed a considerable pay rise after Manchester United qualified for the upcoming season's Champions League, which may complicate matters further.

The Red Devils have slapped a £50million price tag on the central defender after he has fallen down the pecking order, with transfer insider Dean Jones recently telling GIVEMESPORT that boss Erik ten Hag wants to cash in.

West Ham are facing competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United for Maguire's signature, while Chelsea are also considering entering the race.

Aston Villa are additional suitors of the former Leicester City man, along with clubs overseas, as he aims to nail down a spot in England's squad for Euro 2024.

What has Paul Brown said about Maguire?

Brown believes West Ham are looking to recruit some fresh faces after sanctioning Rice's exit, with Maguire being among Moyes' targets.

The journalist feels the Hammers may be able to pounce for the 30-year-old after it was confirmed he is being replaced as Manchester United's skipper.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I think West Ham are in buying mode now. I don't think it's just midfielders they want.

"There's definitely an interest in Harry Maguire who, having just lost the captaincy at Manchester United, may be considering his future. We'll see."

Who else are West Ham looking to sign?

According to talkSPORT, West Ham are in talks with Fulham over a move for Joao Palhinha after he has been identified as a potential Rice replacement.

The report suggests the former Sporting man, who made more tackles than any other Premier League player last season, has emerged as Moyes' first choice target to fill the void left by the former captain and it is hoped that a £40million deal can be struck.

West Ham are also in negotiations with Juventus after lodging an opening bid worth in the region of £11million for Denis Zakaria, which fell short of their valuation.

The Serie A giants are demanding up to £21.4million as they aim to offload the Switzerland international, who spent last term on loan with Chelsea.

Another defensive midfielder who is on Moyes' radar is Edson Alvarez, and West Ham are expected to test Ajax's resolve with a big-money bid.

The Hammers are looking to take advantage of Southampton's relegation to the Championship as well, with them being ready to offer £25million for James Ward-Prowse.