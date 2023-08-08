West Ham United have been boosted in their attempts to lure Manchester United star Harry Maguire to the London Stadium for a key reason, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Hammers boss David Moyes has a healthy transfer kitty thanks to Declan Rice's £105million move to Arsenal last month, meaning there is still plenty of money to spend despite a £35million deal being agreed for Ajax defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez.

West Ham transfer news - Harry Maguire

According to the Evening Standard, Maguire has indicated that he would be keen to join West Ham if the east Londoners can negotiate a fee with Manchester United.

The report suggests the Red Devils are ready to offload the centre-back, who was stripped of the captaincy last month, and the Hammers are optimistic of striking a deal.

It is understood that West Ham are mulling over whether to head to Manchester United with an improved offer after a £30million bid was rejected earlier this week.

Last season's Europa Conference League winners were also unsuccessful with a £20million proposal earlier in the summer window.

Manchester United initially set a £50million price tag for Maguire, but it now appears that they are willing to reduce their demands after West Ham have shown a willingness to offer a route out of Old Trafford.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils could put pressure on the England international to move onto pastures new if a suitable bid is tabled.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Maguire?

Sheth understands that West Ham are increasingly optimistic that Maguire is open to bringing the curtain down on his Manchester United career in order to seal a move to east London.

The Sky Sports reporter believes there is a possibility of the Hammers being able to find a compromise with the Red Devils for the 30-year-old.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Tuesday, Sheth said: "This is an interesting one because West Ham have now gone in with two bids. The latest was yesterday for £30million.

"We think it's closer to what Manchester United believe to be fair, market value for Harry Maguire. They rejected out of hand the £20million bid last month. They said that's nowhere near what United feel Harry Maguire is worth.

"But West Ham have come back in with £30million. Even though United haven't accepted that bid, it's not been totally rejected. I think the talks are continuing between the clubs to see if they can find some sort of compromise.

"We think United will probably want closer to £40million. A halfway house of around £34million or £35million - could the deal get done at that price?

"West Ham definitely want to bring him in, and I think they're getting a little bit of encouragement that Maguire would be open to making that move."

What's next for West Ham?

West Ham may be forced to turn their attentions towards bringing in a new manager in the not-too-distant future as, according to the Telegraph, Moyes' future is in doubt with their season-opening trip to Bournemouth just a matter of days away.

The report suggests Hammers co-owner David Sullivan has no plans to sack the Scotsman, but he could walk away from the capital club if a poor start is made to the 2023/24 campaign and he becomes the target of supporter dissatisfaction,

It has emerged that Moyes held talks with the West Ham hierarchy earlier this week, when he made clear his misgivings about how much his influence will be reduced thanks to Tim Steidten's appointment as technical director.

The 60-year-old has led the east Londoners to 81 wins from 177 matches since taking charge of the club for a second time.

Moyes' return to West Ham came after averaging 1.34 points-per-game during his initial spell in the London Stadium hot-seat.