West Ham United are on the cusp of making their first signing of the summer as Ajax star Edson Alvarez is 'ready' to undergo a medical after a key development at the London Stadium, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Hammers boss David Moyes is eagerly seeking reinforcements after Declan Rice sealed a £105million switch to Arsenal last month.

West Ham transfer news - Edson Alvarez

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Alvarez will fly to London within the next 24 hours after West Ham have reached a verbal agreement worth up to £35million with Ajax.

The Italian journalist suggests the Mexico international, who has made 147 appearances for his current employers, will undergo a medical ahead of the switch and personal terms have already been negotiated.

West Ham upped the ante in their pursuit after it became clear that Alvarez is keen to complete the switch to last season's Europa Conference League winners.

Sport Bild reporter Christian Falk recently told GIVEMESPORT that the east Londoners stand a good chance of landing the defensive midfielder despite additional interest coming from reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Alvarez had also been added to Chelsea's shortlist of targets, but West Ham are in pole position and set to profit from Borussia Dortmund pulling out of the race for his signature despite agreeing personal terms.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Alvarez?

Taylor believes Alvarez could be unveiled as a West Ham recruit before their Premier League season-opener at Bournemouth on August 12.

The respected journalist feels the 25-year-old is eager to join the Hammers after Ajax have seen an abundance of talent leave the Johan Cruyff Arena this summer, potentially hindering their chances of challenging for the Eredivisie title.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I do expect that to get over the line and, potentially, this week. Alvarez is ready to come to London for a medical straight from Amsterdam.

"He is sold on the move as well because Ajax, at the moment, are a little bit of a mess. There's been a mass exodus and it doesn't actually look like they're going to be favourites for the Eredivisie title.

"In terms of quality and what he brings to the party, I think Alvarez is a very smart replacement for Rice, although Rice is probably irreplaceable for West Ham."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for West Ham?

West Ham's midfield revamp may not stop after Alvarez's acquisition as, according to the Evening Standard, Moyes is expected to go back in for Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse.

The report suggests the Championship side are holding out for £35million after rejecting a £30million proposal from the east Londoners.

Despite the ongoing uncertainty over where Ward-Prowse's long-term future lies, he started Southampton's opening day win over Sheffield Wednesday and also provided an assist.

Although they suffered relegation from the Premier League last season, Saints are in a strong negotiating position as the England international still has three years remaining on his £100,000-per-week contract.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham's bid to land Ward-Prowse is still alive even though they have been frustrated in their attempts to reach an agreement with Southampton.