West Ham United star Pablo Fornals could still head to Saudi Arabia as the 'deal will remain on the table' and boss David Moyes is preparing to make a key decision at the London Stadium, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers have gone into the international break unbeaten, having spent close to £120million during the summer window, but further business could be done ahead of returning to domestic action against Manchester City on September 16.

West Ham transfer news - Pablo Fornals

According to Football Insider, a number of Saudi Pro League sides are looking to offer Fornals a lucrative route out of West Ham in the coming days as their September 7 deadline is fast-approaching.

The report suggests the Spain international has been identified as a target after he has entered the final 12 months of his £79,000-per-week contract, but his current employers have an option to extend the agreement by another year.

Although Fornals has been on West Ham's books since sealing a £24million switch from La Liga side Villarreal four years ago, his game time has been limited since the new campaign got underway last month, and he has gradually fallen down the pecking order.

The creative midfielder has been restricted to just 125 minutes of action this term, with his only start coming in the opening day draw against Bournemouth, while Moyes' summer signings have provided another obstacle for him to overcome before becoming one of the first names on the team-sheet.

Mohammed Kudus' £38million arrival from Ajax could have an impact on Fornals' attempts to make the left-wing position his own, while James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez have bolstered West Ham in the heart of the midfield.

Pablo Fornals' West Ham United career statistics Appearances 184 Goals 23 Assists 19 Yellow cards 11 Red cards 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

What has Dean Jones said about Fornals?

Jones believes a potential move to Saudi Arabia is still on the cards for Fornals despite West Ham not being able to draft in a potential replacement due to the Premier League's window slamming shut last Friday.

The respected journalist feels Moyes needs to decide whether he can afford to cash in on the 27-year-old, considering Europa League action is on the horizon, and Fornals has to make a call on whether he is willing to remain a bit-part member of the squad.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I think that the Fornals to Saudi deal will remain on the table for a little bit.

"It's something that West Ham will have to ponder, whether they could actually afford to lose him, but also for the player to think about what he wants from this season.

"He needs to think about whether he wants to be a bit-part player or if he thinks he can become a bit more than that."

What next for West Ham?

West Ham are looking to dip into the free agency market as, according to MailOnline, a short-term contract is expected to be offered to Jesse Lingard during the international break.

The report suggests the 32-cap England international, whose £200,000-per-week Nottingham Forest agreement expired during the summer, has impressed while training with the east Londoners and an incentivised deal until the end of the campaign is an option.

Lingard has been attempting to earn a contract with West Ham after previously impressing during a loan spell with Moyes' side, chalking up 14 goal contributions in 16 outings.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that the creative midfielder is a very popular figure behind the scenes at the London Stadium and the Hammers' Rush Green training ground.