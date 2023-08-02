Highlights West Ham United's transfer window has been overshadowed by internal disagreements between David Moyes and technical director Tim Steidten

Several players, including Aaron Cresswell, Michail Antonio, and Gianluca Scamacca, are seeking moves away

West Ham's pursuit of midfield replacements for Declan Rice includes targets such as Edson Alvarez, Denis Zakaria and Youssouf Fofana

West Ham United are less than two weeks away from getting their Premier League season underway with a trip to Bournemouth, but boss David Moyes has been unable to bolster his London Stadium squad during the transfer window.

The Scotsman was handed a sizeable budget, particularly after Declan Rice sealed a £105million switch to Arsenal last month, but the Hammers chief is at serious risk of going into the 2023/24 campaign without any recruits to help fill the void left by his captain.

Although West Ham appointed Tim Steidten as their new technical director, with a key role being to oversee the recruitment strategy and scouting department, the east Londoners have been unable to get any deals over the line.

With the September 1 deadline approaching, GIVEMESPORT have updates on potential incomings and outgoings from a variety of journalists, including talkSPORT's Alex Crook.

3 Transfer policy and potential departures

Michail Antonio of West Ham United runs during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Chelsea FC at London Stadium on February 11, 2023 in London, England

It seems that Steidten's arrival at the London Stadium has not gone to plan as, according to The Guardian, there has been friction between the German and Moyes.

The report suggests the former Bayer Leverkusen scout has been putting a number of European talents forward as potential targets, but Moyes is desperate to welcome players who have already proven themselves in the Premier League.

Indecisiveness has already led to West Ham missing out on Carlos Borges - with Ajax hijacking the £14million move for the Manchester City teenager - while Aaron Cresswell, Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca are also looking to move onto pastures new.

Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "Moyes is pushed in one direction while Steidten is pushing in another. David Sullivan is trying to get involved and Rob Newman, who was quite pivotal to their transfer policy in the past, has been sidelined, so it's not a happy camp at West Ham.

"There are quite a few players who want out as well. The likes of Cresswell and Michail Antonio are among them, while we know Scamacca is desperate to go back to Italy.

"Talking about relegation candidates, I actually fear a bit for West Ham, even though they've got all this money."

Cresswell has pleaded for Hammers co-owner Sullivan to rubber-stamp a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers after three bids have already been rejected, while Everton are mulling over whether to rekindle their interest in Antonio as a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq is no longer on the table.

Scamacca has been the subject of two bids from Inter Milan, with the latest being worth £25million, but West Ham are holding out for £30million.

2 Palhinha deal unlikely

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT that a number of central midfielders are firmly on Moyes' radar as he looks to identify the ideal Rice replacement ahead of the Premier League season getting up-and-running, although a deal for Fulham's Joao Palhinha seems unlikely.

He said: "[Edson Alvarez, Denis Zakaria, Youssouf Fofana and Joao Palhinha] are names that are strong on the agenda.

"With Palhinha, there was a bid that went in last month that was rejected worth £45million including add-ons.

"He got injured during Fulham's pre-season tour in the United States, where he dislocated his shoulder. I think any chance of that happening now are probably minimal."

According to The Athletic, West Ham expressed an interest in Alvarez last month, with Dutch giants Ajax seeking up to £40million.

But the Mexico international is still on the Eredivisie side's books and the Hammers are now facing competition from Chelsea as they look to bolster their own midfield.

Meanwhile, Zakaria could become West Ham's first signing of the summer as a £17million fee has been agreed with Juventus.

The east Londoners are also expected to step up their efforts to sign Monaco's Fofana over the coming days, but Fulham have shown they have no intention of selling Palhinha after snubbing a £45million offer.

1 How many signings are West Ham expected to make?

West Ham are not solely focused on signing midfielders as, according to The Athletic, a £20million bid for Harry Maguire has been turned down by Manchester United.

The report suggests Moyes is eager to sign the central defender, but it is doubtful that another proposal will be put on the table due to his £200,000-per-week wages and it being unclear if he is keen to join last season's Europa Conference League winners.

Despite the setbacks West Ham have suffered over the course of the summer, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that he is expecting fresh faces to be acquired before the transfer window slams shut.

He said: "I'm still quite confident they will make two or three signings before the deadline passes.

"But the longer you leave things in a window, the harder it is for anyone coming in to get up to speed, and get to know the system and their new teammates, so I do think they're taking a bit of a risk here.

"It would be good for all parties if you saw West Ham make some signings and get some people on board. I think it would actually boost the dressing room and prove to the players that the club still are ambitious."

West Ham were not afraid to splash the cash last summer, with Transfermarkt statistics showing more than £150million was spent on fresh talent.

Lucas Paqueta was among the recruits, becoming the Hammers' most expensive signing of all-time when his £51million switch from Lyon was rubber-stamped.

Fresh from ending their lengthy trophy drought, West Ham need to put the money where their mouth is if they do not want to be playing a catch-up during the early stages of the campaign.

Rice is not the only big-name star to leave the London Stadium in recent weeks as Manuel Lanzini also moved on when his £70,000-per-week contract expired at the end of June and a two-year extension option was not triggered.

West Ham are preparing for a third consecutive season of continental action, having qualified for the Europa League thanks to their famous night in Prague two months ago, and Moyes is in desperate need of fresh faces.