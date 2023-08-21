West Ham United are confident that Mohammed Kudus is 'keen' to seal a move to the London Stadium despite encountering a stumbling block in their pursuit of the Ajax star, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers continued their unbeaten start to the new season when they sealed a 3-1 win over Chelsea on Sunday, but there is still time for boss David Moyes to freshen up his squad.

West Ham transfer news - Mohammed Kudus

According to The Guardian, West Ham's move for Kudus is in major doubt after discussions with Ajax have stalled despite already agreeing personal terms.

The report suggests the Eredivisie giants are holding out for £44million, but the east Londoners are reluctant to pay over £41million for the attacking midfielder, who has racked up two goal contributions in as many appearances at the start of the new campaign.

It appears that Ajax have increased Kudus' price tag as the development has come just a matter of weeks after Brighton & Hove Albion reached an agreement in principle for £34.5million.

Despite the Seagulls nearing a deal, the Ghana international has remained at the Johan Cruyff Arena and negotiations are now not advancing with West Ham.

Arsenal have also been among Kudus' admirers since he rejected a one-year contract extension in April and made Ajax aware of his intention to move onto pastures new.

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 23-year-old has the potential to become 'the next big thing', but warned that West Ham are facing extensive competition for his signature.

West Ham United summer window signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisc. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Kudus?

Romano understands that West Ham are holding discussions over whether to bring in a new centre-forward ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline, while Kudus is at the top of their wishlist.

The Italian journalist feels the former FC Nordsjaelland man would be an ideal addition to Moyes' squad and the Hammers believe he is eager to seal the switch to the capital.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "A striker is still something that they are discussing, so we will see which one is going to be the main target.

"But Kudus is now the main name they have on the table. They want that kind of creative player who can help in terms of goals and assists. Kudus would be absolutely perfect.

"The conversation is advanced on the player's side. West Ham feel that the player is keen on the move."

What's next for West Ham?

West Ham have been frustrated in their early attempts to acquire Jeremy Doku as, according to French media outlet Foot Mercato, Rennes have rejected an opening offer.

The report suggests the Ligue 1 side are holding out for £47million and the Belgium international, who found the back of the net during his first outing of the season earlier this month, has already agreed a contract with fellow suitors Manchester City.

West Ham were hoping their initial proposal would be enough to tempt Rennes into parting with Doku after he has entered the final two years of his contract, which allows him to pocket close to £26,000-per-week.

But, having seen the winger rack up 22 goal contributions in their colours, the French outfit have remained resolute ahead of the transfer window's closure.

Manchester City are refusing to give up in their pursuit of Doku and have launched a fresh verbal proposal as they look to get him through the door this week.