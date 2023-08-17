West Ham United are 'pushing' to land Mohammed Kudus and their hopes of luring the Ajax star to the London Stadium have been boosted thanks to a key development, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers have bolstered their midfield with the arrivals of Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse, in deals worth £35.4million and £30million respectively, but boss David Moyes is in the market for further reinforcements.

West Ham transfer news - Mohammed Kudus

According to the Evening Standard, West Ham could make a move for Kudus even if Manchester City target Lucas Paqueta remains in east London.

The report suggests the Hammers have made their interest in the attacking midfielder, who found the back of the net 18 times last term, known to Ajax as they began sounding out potential replacements for the Brazilian talisman after he has been coveted by the reigning Premier League champions.

It is understood that West Ham have already held positive discussions with Kudus' representatives, while he is open to swapping the Johan Cruyff Arena for the London Stadium.

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Ghana international has the potential to become 'the next big thing', but warned that the Hammers are facing extensive competition for his signature.

Although Brighton & Hove Albion reached an agreement in principle worth close to £35million earlier this month, Kudus has remained on Ajax's books and a move to the south coast has not come to fruition.

Arsenal have also been among the 23-year-old's admirers since he rejected a one-year contract extension in April and made Ajax aware of his intention to move onto pastures new.

Amid the uncertainty over his future, Kudus made a goalscoring start to the new campaign during his current employers' Eredivisie win over Heracles Almelo last weekend.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Kudus?

Romano understands that Kudus is not interested in a move to Brighton, potentially opening the door for West Ham to pounce.

The Italian journalist is aware that last season's Europa Conference League winners are progressing in their attempts to recruit the exciting playmaker.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "With Brighton, the deal is more than on standby. At the moment, it is off because Brighton had an agreement with Ajax but not with the player.

"West Ham are advancing. West Ham are pushing. At the moment, it is not a done deal because it depends on Lucas Paqueta, but he is a name that they are considering.

"Let's see if they will decide to go for Kudus even if they don't sell Lucas Paqueta, but he is one of the priority targets, for sure."

What's next for West Ham?

According to Football Insider, Manchester City are set to return to the negotiating table with an improved bid worth £80million for West Ham fans' favourite Paqueta.

The report suggests the Hammers fended off an initial proposal for the creative midfielder, who only joined in a £51million deal from Lyon 12 months ago, but personal terms have already been agreed.

Manchester City are preparing to up the ante in their pursuit after Kevin De Bruyne was ruled out for up to four months due to being forced to undergo surgery.

But West Ham are in a strong negotiating position as the 25-year-old still has four years remaining on his £150,000-per-week contract, while there is an option to extend the agreement by another 12 months.

Although Paqueta has a £85million release clause written into his deal, it does not become activate until next summer.