West Ham United have angered Roma chief Jose Mourinho and are on the cusp of pulling off a shrewd piece of business as David Moyes continues to reshape his London Stadium squad.

Having appointed Tim Steidten as their new technical director, the German is responsible for the Hammers' overarching player recruitment strategy and scouting department while working closely with Moyes and sporting director Mark Noble.

West Ham have already boosted their transfer kitty with high-profile departures, recouping more than £120million as the September 1 transfer deadline nears.

But it has not been easy attempting to replace the likes of Declan Rice, who sealed a £105million switch to London rivals Arsenal just a matter of weeks after lifting the Europa Conference League trophy.

As the closure of the summer window approaches, three journalists have provided GIVEMESPORT with unique updates on West Ham's confirmed business and potential arrivals.

Scamacca deal frustrates Mourinho

Gianluca Scamacca became the latest big-name star to seal his West Ham departure when Atalanta forked out £27million, according to MailOnline, to offer a route back to Serie A.

The report suggests the Italian giants beat Inter Milan and Roma to the striker's signature, who had struggled to settle in east London after sealing a £35.5million switch from Sassuolo last year.

Injuries and a lack of form resulted in Scamacca being restricted to just 27 appearances in claret and blue, but he still managed to find the back of the net eight times.

With more regular action being at the top of the Italy international's agenda heading into the 2023/24 campaign, he revealed a desire to work under Mourinho at Roma.

Inter also attempted to offer Scamacca an escape route out of the London Stadium by lodging two bids worth up to £25million, but West Ham snubbed both proposals put forward by last season's Champions League finalists.

The San Siro-based giants turned their attentions towards the 24-year-old after being put off by the £45million price tag slapped on Arsenal frontman Folarin Balogun.

But Atalanta ended up winning the race for Scamacca's services and respected Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT that it will have come as a significant blow for Roma boss Mourinho after he had been coveting the ex-Genoa man.

He said: "Inter Milan and Roma were going head-to-head for Gianluca Scamacca. The club most interested in him was, for sure, Roma [before Atalanta got the deal done].

"Mourinho directly requested for him and considered Scamacca the ideal player for his tactical ideas. Inter Milan considered Scamacca just as a back-up solution.

"They were close to him, it's a fact, but it could not be excluded that their approach for the Italian striker was a strategic move to make Arsenal lower their price for Balogun. He is the real target for the Nerazzurri."

Cut-price Alvarez fee comes as a shock

Edson Alvarez is in line to become West Ham's first signing of the summer as, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a verbal agreement worth up to £35million has been reached with Ajax.

The reliable journalist suggests the east Londoners pushed to reach a compromise after personal terms had already been negotiated with the defensive midfielder, who has made 147 appearances for the Eredivisie heavyweights.

Alvarez was pictured on a flight with West Ham technical director Steidten, along with his representatives, ahead of undergoing a medical in London on Tuesday.

The Hammers have fought off stiff competition for the Mexico international as Sport Bild reporter Christian Falk recently told GIVEMESPORT that reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have been among his admirers, while he was on Chelsea's shortlist as well.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor is aware that Chelsea have been long-term suitors of Alvarez, having failed with a lucrative bid last year, resulting in West Ham's negotiating tactics deserving praise.

When asked about the 25-year-old's imminent arrival, he told GIVEMESPORT: "I think what he does on the pitch in terms of how he breaks up the play - he is strong, physical and imposing. He can even charge forward.

"I think Alvarez is a good signing, and I'm quite surprised about the fee. Chelsea made a £43million offer last summer, but West Ham look like they're going to potentially tie it up for about £35million.

"I think that's great business, and it obviously gives them plenty of cash still to play with from their £105million kitty."

Timeline of further Hammers arrivals revealed

Alvarez is unlikely to be West Ham's only recruit ahead of the September 1 deadline as, according to Sky Sports, a £30million bid for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is still under consideration.

The England international has indicated that he would be keen to join last season's Europa Conference League winners if a fee can be agreed with his current employers.

West Ham returned to the negotiating table after failing with a £20million proposal last month, with Moyes being eager to recruit Maguire before the transfer window slams shut.

The Hammers have also attempted to sign Maguire's Manchester United teammate Scott McTominay, but a £30million offer has been rejected this week.

A £45million valuation has been stuck on the central midfielder as the Red Devils are not desperate to offload him, despite additional interest coming from Newcastle United.

Reputable journalist Paul Brown has doubts over whether West Ham will add further fresh faces to their squad - following Alvarez's arrival - before getting the season underway with a trip to Bournemouth on August 12, but he is confident that more arrivals are not far away.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think there's a sense of frustration within the club, as well as from the fanbase, that deals haven't happened yet.

"The longer it goes on, the harder it's going to be for the team to succeed this season and for any new signings to bed in, get used to things and do the job for them.

"The sooner it happens, the better. It doesn't look like anything else is going to happen before this weekend, but things can obviously change, so we'll see.

"West Ham fans should keep their fingers crossed, and I genuinely do think the club will make signings before the deadline."