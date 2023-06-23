West Ham United are 'looking at' signing Joao Palhinha despite facing a difficult task in luring the Fulham star to the London Stadium, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although the Hammers rejected a second Arsenal bid for Declan Rice earlier this week, boss David Moyes is scouring the market for potential replacements in the event of him leaving the club.

West Ham transfer news - Joao Palhinha

According to MailOnline, Fulham have attempted to deter the likes of West Ham heading to the negotiating table by slapping a £90million price tag on Palhinha.

The report suggests the Hammers and other suitors are unwilling to meet the Cottagers' demands for the Portugal international, but they could still test their resolve with proposals worth significantly less.

It is understood that Palhinha has been identified as West Ham's top target as they prepare for Rice potentially sealing his exit, with an opening approach being prepared.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Hammers are 'very interested' in the defensive midfielder, but warned it could be difficult to strike a deal due to the length of time still remaining on his Fulham contract.

West Ham are not Palhinha's only admirers as Manchester United have also been keeping tabs on his situation at Craven Cottage.

What has Dean Jones said about Palhinha?

Jones believes West Ham are right to be monitoring Palhinha ahead of potentially looking to tempt him across the capital.

However, the respected journalist has doubts over whether the 27-year-old will push to leave Fulham for the London Stadium.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I can totally understand why West Ham will be looking at Joao Palhinha because they should be looking at him.

"He has been one of the best defensive midfield players in the league over the course of the past season.

"They're not the only team that have got an eye on him, but the question is whether he actually looks to leave Fulham for West Ham.

"If he was to have an offer from a Liverpool, Tottenham or Chelsea, then I think Fulham would find it really hard to hold onto him."

Would Palhinha be an ideal replacement for Rice?

FBref statistics highlight that Palhinha averaged more shots, blocks and clearances per 90 minutes than West Ham captain Rice during the 2022/23 campaign.

The former Sporting man also made the most tackles in the Premier League by a considerable margin, winning possession on 147 occasions.

With that being the case, it is easy to see why The Athletic journalist Peter Rutzler has labelled Palhinha as 'the master destroyer'.

The £50,000-per-week midfielder has wasted no time making his mark since heading to Fulham in a £20million deal last summer.

WhoScored ranked Palhinha as the Cottagers' fifth-best performer in the Premier League last term, and West Ham should do all they can to convince his current employers to sanction his exit if Rice moves onto pastures new.