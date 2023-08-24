West Ham United are locked 'in talks' with Sevilla over a deal for Youssef En-Nesyri and the London Stadium outfit have been boosted in their pursuit for a key reason, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers sealed the £19million arrival of defender Konstantinos Mavropanos earlier this week, but boss David Moyes is seeking further reinforcements ahead of the fast-approaching transfer deadline.

West Ham transfer news - Youssef En-Nesyri

According to the Evening Standard, West Ham will step up discussions for En-Nesyri after reigniting their interest just days before the summer window slams shut.

The report suggests fresh negotiations are underway with La Liga giants Sevilla as Moyes is a long-term admirer of the 26-year-old, who has already found the back of the net twice during the early stages of the new season.

It is understood that West Ham have stopped short of lodging a formal bid for En-Nesyri at this stage, with last term's Europa Conference League winners currently assessing their options.

Although the Hammers would prefer to acquire the striker on loan with an option to buy, Sevilla's financial situation means they are more keen on a permanent deal being struck.

There is uncertainty over where En-Nesyri's long-term future lies as he has entered the final two years of his contract at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, where he pockets close to £50,000-per-week.

West Ham failed with a £27million bid for the Morocco international in January 2021, along with a fresh approach earlier this year.

But the east Londoners' admiration has refused to go away, with En-Nesyri finding the back of the net 55 times in 158 Sevilla appearances.

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisclosed James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £19m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about En-Nesyri?

Sheth understands that West Ham have reopened discussions with Sevilla after rekindling their interest in En-Nesyri, who has previously been described as 'incredible' by Moyes, ahead of the September 1 deadline.

The Sky Sports reporter feels the former Malaga man's contract situation may boost the Hammers' chances of getting the deal over the line.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "This is like a bit of deja vu because they've tried to sign the Morocco international striker Youssef En-Nesyri on a couple of previous occasions. They're back in for him again and are in talks with Sevilla over a potential signing.

"Like Mohammed Kudus, En-Nesyri has entered the final two years of his contract, so you'd think with both of those players, if they don't sign new contracts, both Ajax and Sevilla will probably see this transfer window as the time to get the most money in terms of a transfer fee."

What's next for West Ham?

Ben Johnson could head through the West Ham exit door before the transfer window slams shut as, according to Football Insider, Southampton have made enquiries over a potential switch to St Mary's.

The report suggests the Championship side are in the market for a new right-back and the England under-21 international, who has made 87 appearances since coming through the Hammers' ranks, figures highly on their wishlist.

Johnson has entered the final 12 months of his £33,000-per-week contract at the London Stadium, meaning West Ham are running the risk of seeing him walk away as a free agent next summer if they do not sanction his sale or tie him down to fresh terms.

The 23-year-old is behind the likes of Vladimir Coufal and Thilo Kehrer in the pecking order, which has resulted in him being an unused substitute in the capital club's first two fixtures of the campaign.

West Ham and Southampton have been locked in several discussions over the course of the summer, with James Ward-Prowse sealing a £30million move to east London and Flynn Downes heading in the opposite direction on loan.