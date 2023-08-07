Highlights West Ham United are struggling to secure reinforcements for their squad despite having a healthy transfer budget from Declan Rice's move to Arsenal.

Aaron Cresswell is expected to leave West Ham, but there has been a setback over potential replacement Ian Maasten

It's now clear how much West Ham will need to pay to sign Conor Gallagher, while the club are expected to bid again for James Ward-Prowse

West Ham United have a healthy transfer kitty thanks to Declan Rice's big-money move to Arsenal, but boss David Moyes is running out of time to bolster his London Stadium squad.

Although Rice sealed a £105million switch across the capital last month, the Hammers have struggled to make inroads when it comes to securing reinforcements.

Edson Alvarez is in line to finally become West Ham's first acquisition of the summer, after a £35million agreement has been reached with Eredivisie giants Ajax, but there will be little time to integrate him into the squad before the Premier League campaign gets underway with a trip to Bournemouth this weekend.

With the September 1 deadline fast approaching, three journalists have provided GIVEMESPORT with unique updates on potential West Ham incomings and a star who is eager to embark on a fresh challenge away from east London.

Cresswell expected to leave despite Maatsen deal complications

According to respected journalist Alan Nixon, Nottingham Forest are battling it out with Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign Aaron Cresswell as they look to bolster their backline.

The reporter suggests the left-back is eager to embark on a fresh challenge, having made 331 appearances for the Hammers, and Forest are hoping to pounce after Wolves have been unable to strike a deal.

Julen Lopetegui's Wanderers entered talks to acquire Cresswell last month but, despite the 33-year-old being keen to head to Molineux in a £5million switch, he has remained at the London Stadium.

The three-cap England international has entered the final 12 months of his £50,000-per-week contract, leading to Moyes seeking a long-term replacement.

Although West Ham are considered to be the frontrunners to sign Ian Maatsen - amid additional interest from Burnley, Ajax and Lens - Chelsea are looking to tie the 21-year-old down to a new contract.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT that the Dutchman is unlikely to head to the London Stadium despite Cresswell being expected to move onto pastures new.

He said: "Obviously, from Cresswell's perspective, he wants to get a longer contract. At Wolves, it was a two-year contract on offer, so I can see why he probably wants to move. I do expect him to leave, but West Ham need to bring in some players.

"They like Ian Maatsen, but he is going to stay at Chelsea despite interest from Burnley and West Ham. I do expect Cresswell to probably move on, but they need to find his replacement first."

West Ham could tempt Chelsea into Gallagher U-turn

Reputable journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher could opt to leave Stamford Bridge if West Ham persuade his current employers into accepting a big-money bid.

The development comes after MailOnline revealed the England international is determined to stay and fight for a place in the west Londoners' preferred line-up after becoming an admirer of new head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Gallagher's stance has hindered West Ham despite Moyes initially being confident of seeing off competition from arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur even though a £40million offer was rejected.

The Hammers have been holding discussions behind the scenes over whether to return to the negotiating table with an improved bid for the 23-year-old despite his reservations over making the move.

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have also enquired over Gallagher's availability, highlighting that he is in high demand as the transfer window nears its closure.

Tottenham have identified the former Crystal Palace loanee as a potential replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who has been linked with Atletico Madrid.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are open to selling Gallagher, despite Pochettino's desire to retain his services, if a bid worth more than £50million is launched.

He said: "The first approach has been made with Chelsea for Conor Gallagher. At the moment, the Blues rejected the idea to let him go. Pochettino appreciates the player a lot.

"With a suitable offer worth more than £50million, Chelsea are open to reevaluating their position even if the manager would like to have him during the upcoming season.

"At the moment, it's a difficult deal to complete. West Ham are looking to replace Rice and the Hammers are keeping all options open."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

Hammers determined to reach compromise over Ward-Prowse

West Ham are refusing to give up in their pursuit of Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse and, according to the Evening Standard, they are expected to head back to the south coast with an improved offer.

The report suggests Saints are holding out for £35million after snubbing a £30million proposal which was lodged by the capital club before he grabbed an assist in an opening day Championship win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Despite suffering relegation from the Premier League last term, Southampton are in a strong negotiating position as Ward-Prowse still has three years remaining on his £100,000-per-week contract.

West Ham initially looked to land the central midfielder in a cut-price deal worth £20million earlier in the summer, but Saints were resolute and in no mood to cash in at that figure.

Ward-Prowse has also been on Liverpool and Newcastle United's radar, while Fulham have entered the race for his signature as well.

Tottenham are mulling over whether to attempt to beat West Ham to the England international's services, having sent scouts to watch him in action.

But reliable journalist Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that last season's Europa Conference League winners still feel they should be able to persuade Southampton into lowering their demands.

When asked about West Ham's ongoing chase for Ward-Prowse, he said: "I think they probably have no choice but to raise their offer for James Ward-Prowse.

"I think it's clear to everyone including Southampton, most importantly, that he is worth more than what West Ham have currently bid.

"I think - from West Ham's point of view - they see the age of the player, the fact that they have a lot of other business to get done and the fact that they don't really have a big rival in the bidding for him as factors why they should be able to get him for cheaper than Southampton would like to sell him for."