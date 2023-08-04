West Ham United remain in the hunt to sign James Ward-Prowse and the London Stadium outfit have been boosted in their pursuit of the Southampton star, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Despite cashing in on Declan Rice, who sealed a £105million switch to Arsenal last month, Hammers boss David Moyes is still looking to make his first signing of the summer.

West Ham transfer news - James Ward-Prowse

According to The Guardian journalist Jacob Steinberg, West Ham have put a move for Ward-Prowse on the backburner for now.

The respected reporter suggests Hammers technical director Tim Steidten is against signing the England international, who has racked up 89 goal contributions in 343 Premier League appearances, despite him being a key target for Moyes.

It comes after West Ham have been considering a fresh approach for Ward-Prowse after a £30million bid was rejected by Southampton earlier this week.

But the Championship side are holding out for £40million, a figure the east Londoners are unwilling to meet despite Rice's exit boosting Moyes' transfer kitty.

Reputable journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham are confident of persuading Southampton to lower their valuation, particularly after Newcastle United dropped their interest in the 28-year-old.

However, despite suffering relegation from the Premier League last season, Saints are in a strong negotiating position as Ward-Prowse still has three years remaining on his £100,000-per-week contract.

What has Dean Jones said about Ward-Prowse?

Contrary to some reports, Jones understands that West Ham are refusing to give up in their pursuit of Ward-Prowse and they are likely to eventually get the deal over the line.

The journalist is aware that the central midfielder is eager to link up with last season's Europa Conference League winners, handing Moyes a major boost.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "The James Ward-Prowse situation is still alive. I know that goes against the current wave of information, but the fact they have made offers shows their intent and while Saints might keep knocking them back at the minute, the update I have just had suggests this is a deal that will eventually get done if they persist as the player is pretty keen on that being the case.

"I don’t know how quickly it’ll happen because of the approach West Ham have taken on this and, of course, they are very wary about the price point here and not overpaying.

"At the moment, they are about £10million away from valuation. To be honest, maybe he even starts the season at Saints. But he won’t be there much longer and, at the moment, he’s the Moyes target that looks likely, even if Steidten has been trying to calm the excitement around that opportunity."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for West Ham?

It appears that Moyes is in the market for a new striker as French media outlet RMC Sport, via MailOnline, revealed West Ham have expressed an interest in Paris Saint-Germain's Hugo Ekitike.

The report suggests the Hammers are not alone in circling for the 21-year-old - who found the back of the net four times last term - as Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen and Nottingham Forest are also keen on reaching an agreement with the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

Ekitike has crept onto West Ham's radar due to doubts over Michail Antonio's future, with Everton potentially rekindling their interest after a move to Saudi Arabia has been ruled out.

Gianluca Scamacca could also be on his way out of the London Stadium, having attracted bids from Inter Milan, but the Hammers are holding out for £30million.