West Ham United are sensing that they can convince Southampton to lower their demands for London Stadium target James Ward-Prowse due to a key reason, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Hammers boss David Moyes is still seeking his first signing of the summer window despite securing a £105million windfall thanks to Declan Rice's move to Arsenal.

West Ham transfer news - James Ward-Prowse

According to The Athletic, West Ham are considering a fresh approach for Ward-Prowse after a £30million offer was rejected by Southampton earlier this week.

The report suggests the central midfielder, who has scored 49 goals and provided a further 40 assists in 343 Premier League outings, remains high on Moyes' list of targets.

But West Ham are unwilling to meet Southampton's £40million valuation and could also walk away from a deal after being frustrated in their attempts to reach a compromise.

Saints are standing firm, despite suffering relegation to the Championship last season, as Ward-Prowse still has three years remaining on his £100,000-per-week contract.

West Ham returned to the negotiating table after their opening proposal for the England international, which was worth up to £20million, was snubbed.

But Ward-Prowse is understood to be keen on making a quickfire return to the Premier League after he has attracted numerous suitors.

The 28-year-old has been on Liverpool and Newcastle United's radar as they look to bolster their options in the middle of the park, while Fulham are also mulling over whether to test Southampton's resolve.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Saints could drop their captain's price tag after failing to maintain their top flight status.

What has Paul Brown said about Ward-Prowse?

Brown believes Newcastle ending their pursuit of Ward-Prowse has resulted in West Ham having confidence of being able to sign Ward-Prowse for a cut-price fee.

The journalist feels the Southampton academy graduate would be a shrewd addition to Moyes' Europa Conference League-winning squad.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I think it's pretty clear to everyone that James Ward-Prowse certainly is worth more than £25million, but I think it's also clear that West Ham think they can get him for that or less.

"It's really a case of how hard they push, but they don't have a lot of rivals in the market for him now. Since Newcastle moved on, I think West Ham see an opportunity to get in on this without having to pay a top fee. That's why they've maybe not gone in quite as hard as people expected them to right from the beginning.

"We'll see if they make a strong move, but I do expect them to try to sign Ward-Prowse. I do think he is the perfect fit there."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for West Ham?

It appears that Moyes is keen to hold onto Gianluca Scamacca as, according to talkSPORT, West Ham have rejected a £17million bid from Inter Milan.

But the report suggests the Italy international is eager to seal his departure from the London Stadium after injuries and a lack of form restricted him to just 928 minutes of Premier League action last term.

Accepting Inter's opening offer for Scamacca would have resulted in West Ham making a significant loss as he only joined in a deal worth up to £35.5million just over 12 months ago.

The Hammers are in a strong negotiating position and under no pressure to sell the frontman as his £90,000-per-week contract is due to run until 2027, while there is an option to extend the agreement by another year.

But Inter are not the only side looking to offer Scamacca a route back to his homeland as Serie A giants Roma are also interested.

The former Sassuolo man has made 27 appearances for West Ham, finding the back of the net on eight occasions along the way.