West Ham United could hand Jesse Lingard a short-term contract at the London Stadium amid a behind-the-scenes development, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although the Hammers sealed the £38million arrival of Mohammed Kudus a matter of days ago, boss David Moyes is still in the market for further reinforcements ahead of Friday's 11pm deadline.

West Ham transfer news - Jesse Lingard

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, West Ham have held initial talks with Lingard's representatives over a short-term deal after he has impressed while training with the first-team squad.

The respected journalist suggests terms will be fully discussed next week, following the closure of the transfer window, as the England international is a free agent after his £200,000-per-week Nottingham Forest contract expired at the end of June.

It is understood that Lingard, 30, will continue training with West Ham during the upcoming international break as he is keen to secure a second spell with the east Londoners, while an agreement is expected to be heavily incentivised.

Although the creative midfielder racked up 14 goal contributions in 16 appearances during a loan stint with the Hammers, he snubbed a return to Moyes' charges in favour of linking up with Forest last year.

But Lingard, described as "unique" by Michael Carrick previously, was unable to produce the goods for the Midlands outfit, recording just two goals and as many assists, which resulted in his contract not being renewed.

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisclosed James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £19m Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) £38m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Michael Bridge said about Lingard?

Bridge understands that West Ham are keen to recruit a striker despite maintaining their unbeaten start to the season by sweeping Brighton & Hove Albion aside last weekend.

But the Sky Sports reporter is also refusing to rule out the possibility of Lingard, who has scored 58 goals over the course of his senior club career, being handed a short-term contract as the Hammers prepare to compete in the Europa League.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "I thought they were outstanding against Brighton and Michail Antonio is showing some great form. If West Ham bring in a striker, you can honestly say - after the frustration of a few weeks ago due to not bringing anyone in - they will be delighted.

"I wouldn't necessarily rule out Jesse Lingard having a short-term contract there as well. He is still very popular with people who work at the club.

"I know some fans are probably questioning that and thinking 'this guy took the Forest contract and not ours', but he might be a decent option off the bench in a Europa League group game. He'll probably be hungry to prove the West Ham fans wrong again, so I wouldn't rule that one out."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for West Ham?

West Ham have moved a step closer to making another signing as, according to Football Insider, Corinthians frontman Yuri Alberto has agreed personal terms ahead of a potential switch.

The report suggests the one-cap Brazil international, who has scored 21 goals for his current employers, could complete a move to the capital within the coming days.

But finalising the deal is proving to be problematic for technical director Tim Steidten, despite Alberto wanting to join West Ham, due to the number of representatives and intermediaries involved.

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Hammers could land the 22-year-old and Sevilla marksman Youssef En-Nesyri ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.