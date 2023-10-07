Highlights West Ham United winger Maxwel Cornet has been urged to seal a move away from the London Stadium when the transfer window reopens.

The Ivorian has struggled to make an impact since joining from Burnley for a £17.5million fee last year.

Cornet is still waiting to make his first Premier League start of the season after failing to break into the forefront of boss David Moyes' plans.

West Ham United star Maxwel Cornet 'needs a move to resurrect his career' after a key reason for his London Stadium struggles has emerged, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers have made a promising start to the campaign, building on their Europa Conference League triumph, but boss David Moyes has not been handing Cornet regular game time.

West Ham latest news - Maxwel Cornet

West Ham triggered the £17.5million release clause written into Cornet's contract, according to Sky Sports, in order to lure him away from Burnley last year, but he has failed to make a significant impact during his time in east London.

The Ivory Coast international has been limited to just 233 minutes of Premier League action, with injuries and a lack of form being key factors for struggling to nail down a place in the forefront of Moyes' plans.

It looked like Cornet could be heading out of West Ham during the final hours of the summer transfer window as Everton opened talks over a deal which would have seen him head to Goodison Park on loan for the remainder of the season, but a switch failed to come to fruition.

Lucas Paqueta being pushed onto the left-flank, along with the £38million addition of Mohammed Kudus from Ajax, have resulted in the 27-year-old being forced to attempt to make an impact in cup competitions or from the bench.

Respected reporter Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that deploying Cornet as a left wing-back, where he has played at international level, would be a risky move from Moyes as he looks to hand him more opportunities to impress.

Although Cornet was handed his first start of the season when West Ham booked their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup by overcoming Lincoln City last month, statistics highlight that he put in an unconvincing performance.

Maxwel Cornet's performance vs Lincoln City by numbers Rating 6.5 Minutes 66 Pass accuracy percentage 85 Accurate crosses 1 Shots blocked 1 Successful dribbles 0 Aerial duels won 0 Possession lost 7 All statistics according to Sofascore

Cornet needs to quit West Ham to rediscover his best form - Paul Brown

Brown believes Cornet needs to prioritise heading onto pastures new when the transfer window reopens for business as his path into West Ham's best XI appears to be blocked.

The reputable reporter feels the former Lyon man has struggled to showcase his best form due to being forced to feed off scraps in terms of time on the pitch.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"It hasn't really worked for Cornet at West Ham. I don't know why. When he was at Burnley, he looked like a player who could give you a spark. He had a spectacular goal in him, occasionally, and he was someone with the talent to change a game. "He has mostly been used as an impact sub because of those qualities at West Ham, but I can't remember him turning a game for them or producing anything that would make you think he has to start the next one. "I think, maybe, he needs a move to resurrect his career because this one hasn't really worked out for him at all."

How much did Cornet cost West Ham per goal contribution last season?

Cornet penned a £65,000-per-week contract when he joined West Ham, according to Capology, meaning he pocketed £3.38million over the course of his first 12 months at the London Stadium.

Although he was acquired by Moyes due to his threat in front of goal - having found the back of the net 61 times ahead of his move to the capital - the Ivorian has failed to get his name on the scoresheet for the Hammers.

Cornet registered five assists as he played a pivotal role during the early stages of the club's run to Europa Conference League glory.

When combining his transfer fee and salary, each goal contribution came at a cost of £4.176million as he was restricted to just 620 minutes of action during the 2022/23 campaign.

Cornet has since conceded that last season was a 'frustrating' period in his career as he was forced to contend with injury setbacks and not being among the first names on the team-sheet.

West Ham eye move for £40k-a-week Premier League playmaker

West Ham chief Moyes has already set his sights on potential reinforcements ahead of the transfer window reopening for business at the turn of the year as, according to Football Insider, Arsenal attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe remains on his radar.

The report suggests the door could open for the £40,000-per-week earner to move onto pastures new in January, having fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium, and the Hammers are among a number of sides looking to pounce.

West Ham and Chelsea explored the possibility of striking a deal during the final days of the summer transfer window, only for Smith Rowe to remain on Arsenal's books.

The north Londoners' academy graduate is understood to be weighing up his options after growing frustrated at a lack of regular game time, potentially increasing Moyes' chances of getting his man.