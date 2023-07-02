West Ham United could complete an 'exciting signing' by sealing Amadou Onana's arrival at the London Stadium as boss David Moyes may get the best out of the Everton star, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers are scouring the market for Declan Rice replacements after Arsenal lodged a £105million bid earlier this week.

West Ham transfer news - Amadou Onana

According to The Sun, West Ham are capable of meeting Everton's demands after pinpointing Onana as a summer target.

The report suggests the Merseyside outfit could hold out for up to £50million, but the Hammers have enough funds to match the valuation and put a lucrative contract in front of the Belgium international.

West Ham have potentially been boosted in their pursuit as respected reporter Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Onana would be interested in joining the capital club.

It comes less than 12 months after the central midfielder chose to join Everton, despite the Hammers agreeing a £33.5million fee with Lille, due to failing to agree personal terms with the east Londoners.

Although Onana has worked his way onto Manchester United's shortlist, he is not thought to be among Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag's primary targets.

What has Paul Brown said about Onana?

Brown believes Onana could benefit from teaming up with Moyes as the Scotsman may get the best out of him at West Ham.

The journalist feels the 21-year-old still has room for improvement and the London Stadium could be the ideal location to develop his talent.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "Onana is basically a box-to-box player with a lot of energy, who gets around the pitch and can pressure people.

"I think he is still a bit rough, needs an arm around the shoulder and still needs to learn a lot about Premier League football.

"But I think working with David Moyes would probably benefit him. He could end up being quite an exciting signing if West Ham were to get him.

"I think that if you put the time and effort into developing him, he is going to become a really good player."

Would Onana be a good signing for West Ham?

There is no doubt that Onana would add steel to West Ham's midfield as, according to WhoScored, Idrissa Gueye and Nathan Patterson were the only Everton teammates to average more tackles per Premier League outing last season.

The £100,000-per-week man could also be the perfect replacement for Rice as he nears a big-money switch to Arsenal.

FBref data highlights that Onana made more challenges per 90 minutes than the Hammers' skipper during his first season in the Premier League.

That, along with the fact the former Hamburg man has already made 33 appearances in the English top flight, will be a major attraction for Moyes.

Onana, who has been described as 'outstanding' by Liverpool Echo journalist Connor O'Neill, would be an exciting addition to West Ham's squad.