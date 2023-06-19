West Ham United star Gianluca Scamacca is not expected to walk away from the London Stadium this summer as boss David Moyes 'wants to work' with him, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

After ending the Hammers' lengthy trophy drought thanks to Europa Conference League glory earlier this month, Moyes is looking to reshape his squad ahead of next season.

West Ham transfer news - Gianluca Scamacca

According to Football Insider, Scamacca is edging towards the West Ham exit door after agreeing terms with Italian giants Roma.

The report suggests the striker is eager to return to his homeland and the Hammers are willing to sanction a temporary departure or negotiate a loan-to-buy deal.

It has emerged that West Ham will not allow Scamacca to link-up with Jose Mourinho's side until a replacement is drafted in.

But, contrastingly, respected Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has reported a move to Roma is not on the cards unless the 24-year-old's representatives can convince his current employers to agree terms as the Hammers are not open to loan offers.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Europa League finalists are pushing to sign Scamacca for the 2023/24 season.

What has Paul Brown said about Scamacca?

Having spoken to contacts, Brown understands that Scamacca is not on the verge of sealing his West Ham exit.

The journalist is aware that Moyes is keen to keep the Italy international among his options and, as a result, he is expected to return for pre-season training.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "It's interesting because someone is briefing, in Italy, quite hard that Scamacca is going to leave this summer. Whether you believe that or not is open to question.

"My sources at West Ham tell me that there's nothing in it. David Moyes still likes him, wants to work with him next year and that he is expected back, as normal, for pre-season."

Should West Ham sell Scamacca this summer?

West Ham signed Scamacca after agreeing a deal worth up to £35.5million, according to Sky Sports, with Sassuolo last year.

Although his first season in east London did not go to plan, with injuries restricting him to just 27 appearances in all competitions, the frontman should not be written off.

Scamacca played a key role in West Ham collecting silverware at the end of the campaign as Sofascore statistics highlight he got his name on the scoresheet, on average, every 87 minutes in the Europa Conference League.

Hammers captain Declan Rice has also showered the former Genoa man with praise, claiming he has a 'really, really special' future ahead of him.

Scamacca's £90,000-per-week contract still has four years to run, while there is an option to extend the agreement by another 12 months, so West Ham should not rush into offloading him.