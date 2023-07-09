West Ham United could bag Belgium international Divock Origi if they allow Gianluca Scamacca to bring the curtain down on his London Stadium career and join AC Milan, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

After ending their trophy-drought last month, thanks to winning the Europa Conference League, Hammers boss David Moyes is looking to freshen up his squad in the summer window.

West Ham transfer news - Gianluca Scamacca

According to Italian media outlet Calciomercato, AC Milan have failed to convince West Ham to sell Scamacca in a deal which would have involved former Liverpool striker Origi - called a "monster" by Jurgen Klopp - heading in the opposite direction.

The report suggests the 24-year-old - who joined the east Londoners in a £35.5million switch from Sassuolo close to 12 months ago - is admired by the Serie A giants' boss, Stefano Pioli, but Moyes is not interested in accepting the swap proposal.

It is understood that Roma and Atalanta are also keen on recruiting Scamacca, who is open to returning to his homeland, but West Ham are reluctant to sanctioning his departure until a replacement is drafted in.

The Hammers are in a strong negotiating position thanks to the frontman's £90,000-per-week contract still having four years to run, while they have an option to extend the agreement by another 12 months.

Respected reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Moyes is eager to keep Scamacca among his options heading into the upcoming campaign.

What has Dean Jones said about Scamacca?

Jones understands that West Ham will not entertain sending Scamacca out on loan after AC Milan joined the race for his signature.

The journalist is aware that the capital club are not scoping out a buyer for the Italy international, but offers could be considered as Declan Rice nears his departure to Arsenal.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "AC Milan are the latest Italian club to ask about a deal for Scamacca. The stance hasn’t changed, he will not be leaving on loan this summer.

"If he’s going to go, then West Ham want money to replace him - and they are not desperate to get rid of him.

"Interestingly, the idea from Milan is that a player is included in the deal, Divock Origi touted as the prime option. I don’t believe that has carried much temptation at this stage, but these are the sort of things to weigh up at the moment while they wait for the Rice money to hit their account."

Who are West Ham looking to sign?

It looks like West Ham are set to miss out on the signing of Harvey Barnes as, according to the Telegraph, Newcastle United are now at the front of the queue for the Leicester City winger.

The report suggests the Magpies are preparing to lodge their opening bid in the coming days, with the Championship outfit holding out for £40million.

But West Ham appear to be making progress in their attempts to land Denis Zakaria, having held a meeting over a potential loan deal which would include an option to buy the Juventus midfielder.

The Hammers could also revive their interest in Edson Alvarez, of Ajax, while they have tracked Manchester United's Scotland international Scott McTominay, Everton talisman Amadou Onana and Bristol City talent Alex Scott.

Meanwhile, West Ham are set to step up their bid to acquire Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse, who suffered relegation from the Premier League last season.