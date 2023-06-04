West Ham United should do all they can to win the race for James Ward-Prowse as the Southampton star 'would be a great fit' at the London Stadium, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although the Hammers are currently preparing for the Europa Conference League final, boss David Moyes will be looking to bolster his squad during the summer transfer window.

West Ham transfer news - James Ward-Prowse

According to The Sun, West Ham are among four clubs looking to offer Ward-Prowse an immediate return to the Premier League.

The report suggests the Hammers are battling it out with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Newcastle United and Aston Villa for the England international's signature, while Southampton are seeking £40million.

But Ward-Prowse's suitors have been offered fresh hope of being able to strike a deal as Southampton director Rasmus Ankersen has admitted the south coast club will listen to offers following their relegation to the Championship.

Respected journalist Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the central midfielder's arrival would soften the blow if Declan Rice leaves West Ham.

Despite dropping out of the Premier League, Southampton are in a strong negotiating position as Ward-Prowse's £100,000-per-week contract still has three years to run.

What has Paul Brown said about Ward-Prowse?

Brown believes Ward-Prowse would fit seamlessly into West Ham's squad as they look to move to a more possession-based style of play.

The reporter feels the 28-year-old's experience makes him an even more attractive option in the transfer market.

When asked whether the Hammers should splash the cash on Southampton's skipper, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "Absolutely. I think Ward-Prowse would be a great fit at West Ham.

"He is ideal for what they're trying to do. They are trying to move to a more possession-based style of football and Ward-Prowse is perfect for that. He's someone who has experience and has played at the top level. He's played for England as well."

What would Ward-Prowse add to West Ham's squad?

There is no doubt that Ward-Prowse would make West Ham more dangerous in the attacking third of the pitch as, according to Transfermarkt, he has found the back of the net 55 times and registered a further 53 assists in a Southampton shirt.

He is also a major threat from set pieces, with David Beckham being the only star to have scored more free-kicks since the Premier League's inception.

But Ward-Prowse's defensive capabilities should not be overlooked as Sofascore data shows he averaged 1.7 tackles, 1.4 interceptions and 1.2 clearances per Premier League outing during the 2022/23 campaign.

The Southampton academy product, who racked up 16 goal contributions in 45 appearances, is a consistently high performer.

WhoScored handed Ward-Prowse the highest average match rating in the entire Saints squad for his performances ahead of the season reaching its climax last week, further emphasising that West Ham should pounce.