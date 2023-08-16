West Ham United target Mohammed Kudus would be an 'exciting' addition at the London Stadium and David Moyes could make his move for the Ajax star due to an 'unexpected' reason, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers have already raided the Eredivisie giants by snapping up Edson Alvarez in a £35.4million switch earlier this month, but further reinforcements could be drafted in ahead of the September 1 deadline.

West Ham transfer news - Mohammed Kudus

According to the Evening Standard, West Ham could look to recruit Kudus regardless of whether Lucas Paqueta remains in east London.

The report suggests the attacking midfielder, who found the back of the net 18 times last season, is being courted after the Hammers have begun sounding out potential replacements for their Brazilian talisman after he has worked his way onto Manchester City's radar.

It is understood that West Ham have already held positive discussions with Kudus' representatives, while he is open to sealing the switch to the reigning Europa Conference League winners.

The capital club are looking to pounce as, despite Brighton & Hove Albion reaching an agreement in principle worth close to £35million earlier this month, the Ghana international has remained on Ajax's books and a move to the Amex Stadium has not come to fruition.

Arsenal have also been among Kudus' suitors since he rejected a one-year contract extension in April and made his current employers aware of his intention to embark on a fresh challenge.

Amid the uncertainty over his future, the 23-year-old made a goalscoring start to the new campaign during Ajax's Eredivisie win over Heracles Almelo last weekend.

What has Dean Jones said about Kudus?

Jones believes West Ham have set their sights on landing Kudus after being surprised that he is still on Ajax's books with the transfer deadline edging closer.

The respected journalist feels the former FC Nordsjaelland man would be an eye-catching replacement for Paqueta.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Kudus is brilliant and someone that West Ham are considering as a result of him still being on the market.

"I think that was pretty unexpected, at this stage. He's a very good player that continues to shine at Ajax. He's remarkably relaxed and cool in possession. He can make things happen that are exciting.

"At a time when West Ham are opening up to the idea of losing Paqueta - somebody that's become a little bit of a cult hero at the club - they want somebody that can excite them. I think that's exactly what Kudus could do."

West Ham also need a striker

Reputable reporter Paul Brown has called on West Ham to acquire a new centre-forward ahead of the summer window slamming shut.

Michail Antonio, who has found the back of the net 75 times in a Hammers shirt, got the nod ahead of fellow frontman Danny Ings as a 1-1 draw was secured against Bournemouth on the opening day of the season.

But there is uncertainty over whether the Jamaica international will be on West Ham's books for much longer as, according to TEAMtalk, Wolverhampton Wanderers are plotting a move.

The report suggests Moyes is open to offloading Antonio after he has entered the final 12 months of his £85,000-per-week contract, although there is an option to extend the agreement by another year.

Everton are additional admirers, and Brown feels West Ham need to prioritise bringing in a fresh attacking option.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I just think Antonio is the one who fits the system the best. Ings has come in and had to play as the lone striker at times, but it doesn't really suit him.

"Danny Ings' game is about being able to flit around with a proper centre-forward playing alongside him. His movement causes teams problems, but he's not really someone who leads the line himself and does the running to open up the game for other people.

"It didn't entirely surprise me that Antonio started. I just think that West Ham desperately need another striker and really need to get that sorted."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

James Ward-Prowse is perfect for West Ham

James Ward-Prowse became West Ham's latest addition when they forked out £30million, according to Sky Sports, to prise him away from Southampton earlier this week.

The central midfielder has penned a four-year contract at the London Stadium after he was offered a quickfire route back into the Premier League following Saints' relegation last term.

Ward-Prowse has arrived in the capital having chalked up 109 goal contributions over the course of 410 outings in a Southampton shirt.

The England international also has a wealth of Premier League experience, having made 343 appearances in the competition, and Brown believes he could play a pivotal role as Moyes looks to make alterations to West Ham's style of play.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "I really think Ward-Prowse is ideal for them. I was glad to see them pushing to get it done.

"They were clearly waiting for Southampton to accept a lower fee than they had wanted earlier in the window.

"I think West Ham fans should be very pleased that Ward-Prowse has come in because if West Ham are going to try and move to a more possession-based kind of football this season, I think he is perfect for that."

What's next for West Ham?

West Ham are facing a battle to hold onto Paqueta as, according to Football Insider, Manchester City are set to make an improved bid worth £80million.

The report suggests the Hammers fended off an initial offer for the 25-year-old, who only headed to east London in a £51million deal 12 months ago, but personal terms have already been agreed.

Manchester City are preparing to up the ante in their pursuit after Kevin De Bruyne was ruled out for up to four months due to being forced to undergo surgery.

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Paqueta is capable of being a 'special' addition to the reigning Premier League champions' squad.

But West Ham are not under pressure to sell the ex-Lyon man as he still has four years remaining on his £150,000-per-week contract, while there is an option to extend the agreement by another 12 months.

Although Paqueta has a £85million release clause written into his deal, it does not become activate until next summer.