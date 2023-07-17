West Ham United have been boosted in their pursuit of Denis Zakaria as Juventus are willing to negotiate two different types of deals ahead of a potential switch to the London Stadium, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers are scouring the market as they look to replace Declan Rice, who completed a £105million switch to Arsenal on Saturday, and boss David Moyes has set his sights on landing the Switzerland international.

West Ham transfer news - Denis Zakaria

According to respected journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, West Ham remain locked in negotiations with Juventus after lodging an opening bid for Zakaria.

The reporter suggests the Hammers launched a proposal worth in the region of £11million for the defensive midfielder, who was limited to just 599 minutes of action during a loan spell with Chelsea last season.

But West Ham's offer has fallen some way short of what Juventus are looking for, with the Serie A giants seeking up to £21.4million as they aim to offload Zakaria.

It is understood that the Italian giants have put the 26-year-old on the market after he has been excluded from Massimiliano Allegri's plans for the upcoming campaign.

A move to West Ham appears to be on the cards, despite a gulf in valuation, as journalist Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that a deal is expected to be completed in the coming days after Brighton & Hove Albion entered the race for his signature too late.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Zakaria?

Galetti understands that West Ham are on the verge of completing their first signing of the summer as discussions have progressed over Zakaria.

The Italian reporter is aware that the £90,000-per-week man has already indicated that he is open to joining the east Londoners, while Juventus are willing to accept a permanent deal or a loan which includes an obligation to buy.

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: "West Ham are ready to finalise the deal for Zakaria. The talks are well addressed for an overall figure of around €18million to €20million.

"Juventus want a permanent move, but would also accept a loan deal with a buy obligation. Discussions are in progress on the formula, but there is a lot of confidence.

"The player agreed personal terms and gave the green light for the move. The Swiss midfielder is not in the plan of Allegri, so Juve want the transfer as well, and it shouldn't be so difficult to agree the last details."

What's next for West Ham?

Zakaria is not the only midfielder who could be on the way to West Ham as, according to talkSPORT, they are in talks with Fulham over a move for Joao Palhinha.

The report suggests the Portugal international, who made more tackles than any other Premier League player last term, has emerged as Moyes' first choice target to replace Rice and it is hoped that a £40million deal can be struck.

West Ham are also expected to test Ajax's resolve with a big-money bid for Mexico international Edson Alvarez, with the Eredivisie side potentially being ready to do business for £35million.

James Ward-Prowse could head to the capital as well, with the Hammers ready to offer £25million for the Southampton captain.

Away from the middle of the park, Moyes remains keen on signing Manchester United central defender Harry Maguire and Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes.