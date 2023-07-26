West Ham United are expected to announce Carlos Borges' London Stadium arrival from Manchester City 'sooner rather than later', while Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT a behind-the-scenes figure may have played a key role in negotiating the deal.

Although Hammers boss David Moyes' transfer kitty has been bolstered after the £105million departure of Declan Rice to Arsenal, the east Londoners have still not made any signings since the summer window opened for business.

West Ham transfer news - Carlos Borges

According to MailOnline, West Ham are finalising terms with Manchester City after seemingly winning the race for long-term target Borges.

The report suggests a £14million move has been agreed with the reigning Premier League champions, who will have a buyback clause inserted into the deal.

It is understood that West Ham are hopeful of sealing Borges' move to the London Stadium in the coming days, having reached a verbal agreement with Manchester City last week.

Nottingham Forest have also been chasing the teenager, but the Hammers are in pole position to get the deal over the line.

Borges has racked up 97 goal contributions in just 79 appearances for Manchester City's under-21, under-19 and under-18 outfits.

But the Citizens are open to offloading the talented winger as he has entered the final 12 months of his £3,400-per-week contract at the Etihad Stadium.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Borges?

Sheth believes West Ham landing Borges would be in line with the business technical director Tim Steidten is looking to conclude following his appointment earlier this month.

The Sky Sports reporter has hinted the German may have been pivotal in the Hammers jumping to the front of the queue for the Manchester City talent, while the move is expected to be rubber-stamped imminently.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "He's a Portugal under-19 international who is very highly-rated. It is possibly a movement towards what Tim Steidten is trying to do, scouring the Premier League as well as European football.

"He is trying to bring in not only experienced players, but young players for the future at West Ham United. I would expect that one to go through sooner rather than later."

What's next for West Ham?

According to Sky Sports, West Ham have held initial talks with Manchester United over the possibility of signing Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay.

The report suggests there is a gap in valuations for both players, with big bids needing to be lodged if the Hammers want to have any chance of reaching an agreement.

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Maguire would be an 'upgrade' on the options currently at Moyes' disposal in east London.

But Manchester United have slapped a £50million price tag on the England international despite being stripped of the captaincy by Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag earlier this month.

It is understood that West Ham will have to fork out £45million if they want to acquire central midfielder McTominay, with his current employers being happy to keep him at Old Trafford.