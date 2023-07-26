West Ham United could 'try to accelerate' a move for Southampton star James Ward-Prowse and a London Stadium swoop is more likely than in previous transfer windows for a key reason, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers have plenty of cash to spend after Declan Rice sealed a £105million switch to Arsenal earlier this month, but boss David Moyes is still seeking his first addition ahead of the fast-approaching 2023/24 campaign.

West Ham transfer news - James Ward-Prowse

According to Sky Sports, West Ham are edging towards reaching an agreement over Ward-Prowse after holding positive discussions with Southampton.

The report suggests the England international, who has 49 Premier League goals to his name, has been identified as a potential replacement for Rice and personal terms are not expected to be an issue.

It is understood that West Ham have tested Southampton's resolve by lodging an opening bid worth £25million, with Ward-Prowse likely to move on from St Mary's after suffering relegation to the Championship last season.

But that figure falls a considerable way short of Saints' demands as they initially placed a £50million price tag on their captain after Liverpool and Newcastle United also emerged as suitors.

Southampton are in a strong negotiating position, despite dropping out of the top flight, as Ward-Prowse still has three years remaining on his £100,000-per-week contract.

But respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the central midfielder would be 'absolutely perfect' for West Ham.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Ward-Prowse?

Sheth believes West Ham will up the ante in their pursuit of Ward-Prowse over the course of the coming days after making inroads with Southampton.

The Sky Sports reporter feels Saints' relegation has made a move to the London Stadium more likely as their valuation of the 28-year-old is expected to reduce.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "Keep an eye out on James Ward-Prowse. I think West Ham United will probably try to accelerate and push for a deal to get James Ward-Prowse.

"He is someone that they've tried to sign in previous transfer windows, but I think the price has been prohibitive.

"I just wonder whether that price would be more accepting now that Southampton are in the Championship. That's definitely one to keep an eye on because there is definite interest. West Ham are looking at a whole host of midfielders."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for West Ham?

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, West Ham have been left frustrated in their attempts to land Conor Gallagher as an opening proposal worth £40million was rejected by Chelsea.

The Italian journalist suggests the west Londoners snubbed the offer after holding discussions with head coach Mauricio Pochettino, while £50million has been set as the central midfielder's price tag following a season where he chalked up four goal contributions in 45 appearances.

Chelsea are under no pressure to sell Gallagher as his contract, which allows him to pocket £50,000-per-week, still has two years to run.

The Blues are also open to extending the England international's deal as they look to end speculation over where his long-term future lies.

It appears that West Ham are fighting a losing battle as transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Gallagher is keen to remain on Chelsea's books.