West Ham United technical director Tim Steidten is likely to be 'recommending players from the Bundesliga' as the Hammers look to lure a Declan Rice replacement to the London Stadium, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

Rice is on the brink of joining Arsenal, after a £105million fee was agreed last week, and West Ham boss David Moyes will be eager to spend big in the remainder of the transfer window.

West Ham latest news - Tim Steidten

According to The Athletic, Steidten's first task will be assisting Moyes in finding Rice's replacement after being appointed as West Ham's new technical director.

The report suggests the German will be responsible for the east Londoners' recruitment strategy, while he is due to operate alongside sporting director Mark Noble.

West Ham joint-chairman David Sullivan has revealed that Steidten's arrival is key to the club's 'wider plans to drive our football strategy forward'.

The 44-year-old has previously held similar behind-the-scenes roles with Bundesliga sides Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen.

It is understood that Steidten was also considered for the sporting director role at Tottenham Hotspur before heading to West Ham.

What has Michael Bridge said about Steidten?

Bridge has refused to rule out the possibility of Steidten pointing Moyes in the direction of some of the Bundesliga's top talent as West Ham look to fill the void expected to be left by Rice.

The Sky Sports reporter believes the Bremen-born key figure could seek to make use of his contacts book as he aims to hit the ground running in east London.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm sure, with West Ham getting a German technical director in, he will be recommending players from the Bundesliga. We'll wait and see."

Who is likely to be Steidten's first signing at West Ham?

According to 90min, West Ham are advancing talks with Leicester City as they look to win the race for Harvey Barnes.

The report suggests Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Tottenham have also shown interest in the winger, but the Hammers are progressing in their pursuit.

Although Barnes is clearly not being targeted as a replacement for Rice, the £40,000-per-week man appears to be on course to become the first arrival since Steidten took over as West Ham's technical director.

When it comes to attempting to discover a new central midfielder who can soften the blow of seeing their captain move to Arsenal, the Hammers have made approaches for the likes of Juventus' Denis Zakaria, Tyler Adams of Leeds United and Southampton's James Ward-Prowse.

Fulham have attempted to put West Ham off making a move for Joao Palhinha by slapping a £90million price tag on the Portugal international.

The Hammers have also held initial discussions with the representatives of Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott ahead of potentially offering a route into the Premier League.