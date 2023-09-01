West Ham United are looking to get a 'deal done' for Juventus star Filip Kostic after boss David Moyes has made a key behind-the-scenes decision at the London Stadium, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers have set their sights on bolstering their squad in the final hours of the summer window, while they are also preparing to face Premier League new-boys Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Friday.

West Ham transfer news - Filip Kostic

According to the Evening Standard, West Ham are considering permanent and loan moves for Kostic after he has worked his way back onto the east Londoners' radar.

The report suggests the Hammers looked to reach an agreement last year, when he was still on Eintracht Frankfurt's books ahead of a £14million switch to Juventus, but the Serie A giants are open to selling the Serbia international for £25million.

It is understood that Kostic's current employers are doing everything they can to ensure he heads to West Ham as they need to recoup cash ahead of the deadline.

The 30-year-old does not feature in the forefront of Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri's plans, which has resulted in him still searching for his first appearance of the campaign.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham are long-term admirers of Kostic and refused to rule out the possibility of a Deadline Day move being on the cards.

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisclosed James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £19m Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) £38m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Alex Crook said about Kostic?

Crook understands that West Ham came close to beating Juventus to Kostic's signature last summer, but his move to Turin has not paid off.

The talkSPORT reporter is aware that the capital club are keen to pounce after Moyes has made the decision to reignite his interest.

Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "Filip Kostic is more of a left wing-back than an out-and-out left-back, but he is someone that they came close to signing last year from Frankfurt.

"He went to Juventus and that hasn't worked out, so they're trying to get that deal done."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What next for West Ham?

Maxwel Cornet could free up space for Kostic in West Ham's squad as, according to MailOnline, Everton are in talks over a loan deal ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

The report suggests the Toffees have identified the Ivory Coast international, who is on a £65,000-per-week contract at the London Stadium, as a potential replacement for Alex Iwobi.

Heading to Merseyside would allow Cornet to seal a reunion with Sean Dyche, who he scored seven goals under during their time together at Burnley.

But the winger has failed to nail down a regular starting spot since sealing a £17.5million move to West Ham last year.

In fact, Cornet has been restricted to just 620 minutes of action in a Hammers shirt, contributing five assists along the way.