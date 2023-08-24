West Ham United boss David Moyes will look to deploy Mohammed Kudus as a centre-forward if the Ajax star's move to the London Stadium gets over the line, and Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT how many more deals can be expected.

The Hammers sealed the arrival of central defender Konstantinos Mavropanos for £19million earlier this week, but boss David Moyes has until the September 1 deadline to secure further reinforcements.

West Ham transfer news - Mohammed Kudus

According to The Athletic, West Ham are on the verge of agreeing a deal worth close to £38million after refusing to give up in their attempts to prise Kudus away from Ajax.

The report suggests personal terms are in place for the attacking midfielder, who has started the new season by registering two goal contributions in as many appearances, to pen a five-year contract which would have an option to be extended by a further 12 months.

West Ham appear to have made a breakthrough after their first two proposals were turned down by Eredivisie giants Ajax despite Kudus being open to the move.

The Hammers saw an offer worth £36million rejected earlier this week, after technical director Tim Steidten flew to Amsterdam to hold discussions with Ajax officials.

In a bid to keep Kudus out of the east Londoners' clutches, the Dutch side initially increased their demands to in the region of £43million.

The development came as a blow for Moyes, particularly as Brighton & Hove Albion reached an agreement in principle for £34.5million a matter of weeks ago, only for the deal not to get over the line.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that talks are advanced between West Ham and Kudus' representatives, with there being confidence that the Ghana international is eager for the switch to be rubber-stamped.

He rejected a one-year contract extension in April and made Ajax aware of his desire to embark on a fresh challenge away from the Johan Cruyff Arena.

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisc. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £19m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Ryan Taylor said about Kudus?

Taylor believes Moyes has identified Kudus as a potential option at the top end of the pitch, despite primarily being an attacking midfielder.

The reputable journalist has tipped West Ham to be busy in the final days of the transfer window, with two more fresh faces potentially heading to the capital.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "Obviously, Kudus is the one they're looking at. I think they are looking to bring him in as a centre-forward.

"West Ham are a team where it wouldn't surprise me if they brought in two new players on deadline day. That's how they operate, so I wouldn't be too concerned at the moment.

"The Lucas Paqueta situation has obviously complicated things a little bit in terms of incomings and spending power. That said, there should still be plenty of money there from the Declan Rice deal, so I do expect West Ham to be active."

What's next for West Ham?

According to talkSPORT, West Ham have revived their interest in Sevilla frontman Youssef En-Nesyri just days before the window slams shut.

The report suggests Hammers chief Moyes remains an admirer of the 26-year-old, who has already scored two goals during the early stages of the new campaign, despite failing with a £27million bid in January 2021 and a fresh approach earlier this year.

Although West Ham have opened talks with La Liga side Sevilla, a formal bid for En-Nesyri has not been lodged at this stage.

The Morocco international has entered the final two years of his contract, which allows him to pocket just shy of £50,000-per-week, meaning it could be the perfect time for his current employers to cash in.

West Ham have set their sights on landing En-Nesyri after he has found the back of the net 55 times in 158 Sevilla appearances.